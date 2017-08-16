Most read
See "We Are Marshall" Free at the Joan Tonight
The public should enter at Gate A. Week of Welcome Students enter at Gate F.
Blankets will be allowed on the playing surface.
Honing on the "exceptional" time in Huntington, by revisiting the excitement that came from the filming and premiere of "We Are Marshall." Likely, you will recognize some locally "famous" people in these pictures, as well as the movie stars.
We also have a few shots from the shooting of a scene at the Greyhound Bus Station, which was not shown in the final cut.
Some of the photos include interior ones from the Keith Albee where the night of the plane crash scene was filmed.
Another was shot at Hodges Hall, which has since been demolished.
Aside from the "extras" in period clothing, you will catch Fourth Avenue "altered" ...
For more shots, click:
http://www.huntingtonnews.net/69477