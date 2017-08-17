Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Real Huntington Examines the Costs of the Drug Problems
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Johnson to Lead Newly Created Office to Combat Substance Abuse
- Four physician brothers establish medical student scholarship in honor of parents
- Huntington Paving Begins in September
- W.Va. AG, Coalition Ask Congress to Amend Sex Trafficking Law
Marshall Choral Union rehearsals open to all
Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 20:09 Updated 13 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The Choral Union is open to Marshall students and community members alike and will offer a one-night-only performance later in the semester.
Returning as Choral Union director is Deborah Bradley, formerly a choral director for Fairland and Huntington high schools. In addition to her tenure as a high school choral director, Bradley has also directed the Renaissance Choral Group and continues to direct youth groups at First United Methodist Church in Huntington.
College credit for participation in the union is available but not required. For more information about the choral union, call Bradley at 304-654-5445 or e-mail her at bradley34@marshall.edu.