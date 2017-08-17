Marshall Choral Union rehearsals open to all

 Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 20:09 Updated 13 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The Marshall University Choral Union begins open rehearsals at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, in room 150 of Smith Music Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus.


The Choral Union is open to Marshall students and community members alike and will offer a one-night-only performance later in the semester.

Returning as Choral Union director is Deborah Bradley, formerly a choral director for Fairland and Huntington high schools. In addition to her tenure as a high school choral director, Bradley has also directed the Renaissance Choral Group and continues to direct youth groups at First United Methodist Church in Huntington.

College credit for participation in the union is available but not required. For more information about the choral union, call Bradley at 304-654-5445 or e-mail her at bradley34@marshall.edu.

