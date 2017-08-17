Phillips selected as Resident of the Month

Beverly “Paige” Phillips, M.D., a resident physician in the department of pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has been selected as the August Resident of the Month.

“Our resident of the month program recognizes residents like Dr. Phillips who work mostly under the radar, quietly going about their work without seeking recognition,” said Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education. “It is a pleasure to acknowledge Dr. Phillips’ ability to help others provide the best patient care possible.”

Susan Flesher, M.D., pediatrics residency program director, applauded Phillips for “excelling in her ability to provide excellent, organized patient care. This talent was apparent early in her intern year whenever we had a busy floor service. Dr. Phillips’ continual growth has allowed her to effectively lead and teach others in the delivery of quality patient care.”

Prior to receiving her medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Phillips received her undergraduate degree in biology from West Virginia University.

A native of Webster Springs in Webster County, West Virginia, Phillips is completing the third and final year of her pediatrics residency. After graduation next year, she plans to practice general pediatrics.

As part of her recognition as the August Resident of the Month, Phillips received items including a plaque and a designated parking spot.