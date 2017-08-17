Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Real Huntington Examines the Costs of the Drug Problems
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Johnson to Lead Newly Created Office to Combat Substance Abuse
- Four physician brothers establish medical student scholarship in honor of parents
- Huntington Paving Begins in September
- W.Va. AG, Coalition Ask Congress to Amend Sex Trafficking Law
Phillips selected as Resident of the Month
“Our resident of the month program recognizes residents like Dr. Phillips who work mostly under the radar, quietly going about their work without seeking recognition,” said Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education. “It is a pleasure to acknowledge Dr. Phillips’ ability to help others provide the best patient care possible.”
Susan Flesher, M.D., pediatrics residency program director, applauded Phillips for “excelling in her ability to provide excellent, organized patient care. This talent was apparent early in her intern year whenever we had a busy floor service. Dr. Phillips’ continual growth has allowed her to effectively lead and teach others in the delivery of quality patient care.”
Prior to receiving her medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Phillips received her undergraduate degree in biology from West Virginia University.
A native of Webster Springs in Webster County, West Virginia, Phillips is completing the third and final year of her pediatrics residency. After graduation next year, she plans to practice general pediatrics.
As part of her recognition as the August Resident of the Month, Phillips received items including a plaque and a designated parking spot.