Marshall Campus Recreation announces dates for Kids’ Night Out

Children will spend the evening at the Rec playing team sports, swimming, and rock climbing. An evening dinner will also be provided.

The first Kids’ Night Out after summer break will be on Friday, Aug.25, at the Marshall Rec Center on the Huntington campus from 5 to 9 p.m.

Potty-trained children ages 4-12 will be able to interact with other kids during a fun, safe night at the Marshall Recreation Center. All they need to bring is a swimsuit, towel, change of clothes, and closed-toed shoes.

For children who are members, the event is free. The cost for non-members is $15.

Parents can register their children at the Welcome Desk or on the Recreation Center website. Advance registration is encouraged, but not required. Registration is limited to 60 children.

Kids’ Night Out will also be occurring on the following dates: Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 10, Dec. 15, Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, and May 18. All are Fridays.

In addition to Kids’ Night Out, Marshall Campus Recreation will be offering day-and week-long camps throughout the year. Please check the schedule and any updates at www.marshallcampusrec.com and click on Youth Programs.

For more information, please call the Recreation Center ProShop at 304-696-4REC(4732) or e-mail Chad Steen, Assistant Director of Adventure Recreation and Youth Programs at steenc@marshall.edu.