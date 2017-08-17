Measures Announced to Keep Students Safe During Eclipse

Parents or guardians who would like to pick their students up one hour early to view the eclipse with them, will be allowed to do so. This hour will be counted as an excused absence.

While medical professionals advise it is always dangerous to look directly at the sun without appropriate eye protection, out of an abundance of caution, the district is taking extra steps to ensure student safety during the eclipse, while allowing schools to take full advantage of this rare learning opportunity.

Schools that have purchased viewing glasses compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard will be allowed to proceed with planned viewing events if they are able to provide adequate supervision. All schools are being encouraged to share the viewing experience with their students by utilizing television feeds, internet live streams, or recordings of the event.

The district has also provided teachers with resources and lessons about the solar eclipse that are aligned with West Virginia’s content standards. As part of their instruction, these teachers will be talking with students about the dangers of looking directly at sun at any time, but especially during the solar eclipse.

Finally, as school is dismissed, extra staff will be on hand at each school to instruct students not to look directly at the sun and to monitor students as they exit their schools. Elementary students whose parents pick them up or ride school buses will not be allowed to go outside until their transportation has arrived.

