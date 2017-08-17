Marshall Football Inks Home-And-Home with Liberty for 2023, 2024

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall’s football program will face Liberty University in a home-and-home series set for 2023 and 2024, the department announced Wednesday.

The Flames will travel to Huntington on Oct. 14, 2023 and will not receive a guarantee, while the Thundering Herd’s trip to Lynchburg, Va. on Oct. 5, 2024 will earn Marshall Athletics a guarantee of $500,000.

Marshall is the fifth Conference USA school to agree to a home-and-home with Liberty, along with North Texas (2018, 2021), Old Dominion (2018, 2021, 2022), Southern Miss (2020, 2022) and UAB (2021, 2022).

The Flames currently have home games scheduled against ACC opponents Syracuse (2019), Virginia Tech (2022, 2030), Wake Forest (2025), Duke (2026) and Virginia (2027, 2029).

Last week, Liberty’s athletic department announced plans for an expansion to Williams Stadium (19,200), which will bring the venue’s capacity up to 25,000 for the 2019 season.

“We’re looking forward to having Liberty on our future schedules,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “The 2024 game will be less than a five-hour drive from Huntington and I know that our fans will be excited to follow the Thundering Herd on the road against Liberty.”

Liberty is in the first of a two-year reclassification to FBS. As part of that process, the Flames, who have won eight of the last 10 Big South titles, are not eligible for the NCAA’s FCS playoffs this season and cannot qualify for a bowl game next season as an FBS independent. The program will be eligible to participate in a bowl game beginning with the 2019 season.