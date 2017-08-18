Attorney General Morrisey Reminds College Students to Be Smart About Social Media

 Friday, August 18, 2017
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges college students to make good decisions when connecting and interacting with people via social media.

Many college students use Facebook, Twitter and other social media forums to interact and keep in touch with old and new friends as well as family.


“The ease and ability to connect with people makes social media a popular communication tool,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “However, scammers can also use it to pose as someone they’re not and obtain personal information.” 

Students should look out for fake social media accounts posing as family or friends, which may even include photos, and take notice of any abnormal mannerisms or behavior by alleged family and friends. 

Also, students should be suspicious of any private messages received from unknown people and messages or posts that offer deals that appear too good to be true. 

The Attorney General’s Office issues this advice as part of the fourth annual Off to College Consumer Protection Week.  To learn about consumer protection efforts in West Virginia, visit http://www.ago.wv.gov/consumerprotection
 
Anyone with questions should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at http://www.wvago.gov.
