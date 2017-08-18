MOVIE CLOCK: Hitman's Bodyguard, Southern Caper, Logan Lucky, join Annabelle and last calls for Mingo made "Glass Castle"

LOGAN LUCKY AKIN TO SMOKEY AND THE BANDIT

 Friday, August 18, 2017 - 02:20 Updated 7 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Two films breaking this week --- Hitman's Bodyguard and Logan Lucky both boast popular stars Ryan Reynolds/Samuel L. Jackson (Hitman's Bodyguard) and Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig (Logan Lucky) bring action comedies to the forefront. Hitman hopes to gain strong male and female appeal, while the favorably reviewed Logan Lucky strives for a Southern NASCAR flavor and Mountain State twist. 

Director Steven Soderbergh and first time writer Rebecca Blunt has invented a redneck "Oceans 11." His "accidental" career bank vault blowing  criminals  have West Virginia (or do you prefer Mountain Dew and Hostess Pie traits)  roots. An early review said, "it's the sort of breezy, unpretentious, just-for-fun film that scarcely exists anymore, one almost anyone could enjoy."

This has been called a " goofy county fried heist" akin to "Smokey and the Bandit" (this week's Flashback favorite) and "Cannonball Run."  (Although the characters have WV roots , the filming occurred in North Carolina and Georgia).

AND DON'T MISS THIS MADE IN WV FILM: GLASS CASTLE

Brie ("Trainwreck," "Kong Skull Island") Larson stars with Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts star in an inspirational story of unconditional love, portions of which were shot in Mingo County , WV in 2016. Jeannette Walls's best-selling memoir recalls the  life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms,which eventually took her to a post at MSNBC.

Vic Nystrom Stadium in Welch, WV near Welch High School was attended by Walls. Local extras participated in a scene where Welch plays Riverview on the field.

The #1 mainstream release will be Annabelle Creation and family friendly Nut Job II will be on screens, too.

One release update --- the sequel to Al Gore's "Inconvenient Truth" has not yet widened into this region,  but if it is popular in larger cities it will eventually make it to West Virginia. .

Marquee Cinemas this week added a Facebook page for its Pullman Square Cinema 16.

 

NEW THIS WEEK (WIDE)

August 18,  Hitman's Bodyguard; Logan Lucky


 


August 25, All Saints; Birth of the Dragon; Crown Heights; A Gentleman; Polaroid; Tulip Fever;

Aug 30:  Leap

Sept. 1, Renegades; Unlocked

Sept. 8,  9/11; Home Again; It

Sept. 15, All I See is You; American Assassin

Sept. 22,  Friend Request; Kingsman Golden Circle; Ninjago

Sept. 29, American Made; Flatliners

October 6, Blade Runner 2049; Mountain Between; My Little Pony

October 13, Foreigner; Happy Death Day; Marshall; mother;

October 20, Geostorm, Only the Brave, Some Kind of Different, Snowman, Tyler Perry's Boo 2, War with Grandpa

October 27,  2017 Cloverfield Movie; Jigsaw; Thank You for Your Service

November 3, Thor Ragnarok; Suburbicon; A Bad Mom's Christmas

November 10:  Daddy's Home; Murder on the Orient Express; The Star

November 17,  Justice League;  Wonder

 

 

 FLASHBACK: Smokey and the Bandit

This classic action comedy was the highest grossing movie of 1977 after Star Wars. Burt Reynolds is the fun-loving trucker, Bandit, who gives runaway bride Sally Field a lift, and country singer Jerry Reed is Reynolds’ sidekick, Snowman.  Jackie Gleason plays the chronically exasperated Sheriff Buford T. Justice, the “Smokey” who is hot on Bandit’s tail. (“What we’re dealing with here is a complete lack of respect for the law!”) Rated PG

FLASHBACK: Airplane  (Aug. 27 & 30)

The hit comedy that spoofed every disaster movie cliché. The fate of an imperiled airliner depends on Ted Striker (Robert Hays), a nervous former pilot with a “drinking problem.” Ex-girlfriend Elaine (Julie Hagerty) is the flight attendant. (“There’s no reason to become alarmed… by the way, is there anyone on board who knows how to fly a plane?”) Gave Leslie Nielsen a whole new career as a comedic actor. (“And don’t call my Shirley.”)  Rated PG

 

NEW THIS WEEK

HITMAN'S BODYGUARD

 The world's top protection agent gets a new client: a hit man who came in from the cold. They've been on the opposite ends of a bullet for years. Now they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator.

LOGAN LUCKY

 Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

LEAP (PREVIEW; Sat/Sun 12 Noon)

 Paris, 1884. An orphaned girl arrives in Paris from Brittany. Félicie Milliner is 11 and has no money but one big, passionate dream: to become a dancer. With nothing left to lose, Félicie takes a big risk: she 'borrows' a spoiled brats identity and enters the Opera Ballet School. But how long can she be someone else? Mentored by the tough and mysterious cleaner, Odette , Félicie learns that talent is not enough - it takes hard work to be better than her ruthless, conniving fellow students. That and friendship. Felicie's inventive, exhausting and charismatic best friend Victor also has a dream: becoming a famous inventor. Together, they both encourage each other to reach for the stars.

HUNTINGTON


MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

FLASHBACK August 20 & Aug. 23, "Smokey and the Bandit ," 3:30 & 7 p.m.

FLASHBACK AUGUST 27 & 30, "Airplane", 3:30 & 7 p.m.

FLASHBACK SEPTEMBER 3 & 6, "Unforgiven," 3:30 & 7 p.m.


 

PREMIERE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AUG 19 & 20 "Leap" @ 12 Noon 11-year-old orphan, Félicie (Elle Fanning) has one dream - to go to Paris and become a dancer. Her best friend Victor (Nat Wolff), an imaginative but exhausting boy with a passion for creating, has a dream of his own - to become a famous inventor. In a leap of faith, Victor and Félicie leave their orphanage in pursuit of their passions. But - there's a catch, Félicie must pretend to be the child of a wealthy family in order to gain admittance to the prestigious and competitive Opera Ballet School in Paris. And with no professional dance training, she quickly learns that talent alone is not enough to overcome the ruthless, conniving attitudes of her fellow classmates, led by the devious Camille Le Haut (Maddie Ziegler) and her wicked mother Régine (Kate McKinnon). Determined to succeed, Félicie finds her mentor in the tough and mysterious school custodian, Odette (Carly Rae Jepsen) who, along with Victor's encouraging friendship, help her reach for the stars.
FRIDAY AUG 18
Trailer ▶

The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung

DIRECTOR
Patrick Hughes

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Logan Lucky (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank

DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Annabelle: Creation (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard

DIRECTOR
David Sandberg

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

The Glass Castle (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 7 min.

CAST
Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson

DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl

DIRECTOR
Peter Lepeniotis

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

The Dark Tower (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim

DIRECTOR
Nikolaj Arcel

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM2:35PM5:00PM7:20PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Kidnap (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Chris McGinn, Lew Temple

DIRECTOR
Luis Prieto

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:00PM5:15PM7:30PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Atomic Blonde (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
James McAvoy, Charlize Theron, Sofia Boutella, John Goodman

DIRECTOR
David Leitch

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:55PM9:55PM

Trailer ▶

Detroit (R)

Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 23 min.

CAST
John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore

DIRECTOR
Kathryn Bigelow

More Information ► 2D 11:40AM2:50PM6:10PM9:30PM

Fri:  11:40  2:50  6:10  9:30

Sat  Mon  Tue  Thu:  2:50  6:10  9:30

Sun  Wed:  9:30
Trailer ▶

The Emoji Movie (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, Sofía Vergara, Patrick Stewart

DIRECTOR
Anthony Leondis

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Dunkirk (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy

DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:15PM6:25PM9:05PM

Trailer ▶

Girls Trip (R)

Comedy
2 hr. 2 min.

CAST
Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish

DIRECTOR
Malcolm D. Lee

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

War for the Planet of the Apes (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Judy Greer, Steve Zahn

DIRECTOR
Matt Reeves

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:05PM6:15PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 13 min.

CAST
Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jon Favreau

DIRECTOR
Jon Watts

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Despicable Me 3 (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove

DIRECTOR
Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:15PM4:35PM7:05PM9:20PM


Trailer ▶

Wonder Woman (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.

CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright

DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:55PM6:05PM9:15PM

LEAP! PREVIEW (PG)

Sat  Sun:  12:00


SMOKEY & BANDITS (PG)

Sun  Wed:  3:30  7:00


 CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

FLASHBACK SERIES:




FLASHBACK: Sun. Aug  20 & 23 , Smokey and the Bandit, 3:30 & 7 p.m.  
PREMIERE SAT AND SUNDAY AUG 19 & 20,  Beam, 12 Noon

STARTS FRI AUG 18

Trailer ▶

The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung

DIRECTOR
Patrick Hughes

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Logan Lucky (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank

DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Annabelle: Creation (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard

DIRECTOR
David Sandberg

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

The Glass Castle (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 7 min.

CAST
Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson

DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl

DIRECTOR
Peter Lepeniotis

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

The Dark Tower (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim

DIRECTOR
Nikolaj Arcel

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM2:35PM5:00PM7:20PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Kidnap (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Chris McGinn, Lew Temple

DIRECTOR
Luis Prieto

More Information ► 2D  Fri  Mon  Tue  Thu:  12:45  3:00  5:15  7:30  9:50

Sat:  3:00  5:15  7:30  9:50

Sun:  9:50

Wed:  12:45  9:50


LEAP! PREVIEW (PG)

Sat  Sun:  12:00
Trailer ▶

The Emoji Movie (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, Sofía Vergara, Patrick Stewart

DIRECTOR
Anthony Leondis

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Dunkirk (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy

DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Girls Trip (R)

Comedy
2 hr. 2 min.

CAST
Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish

DIRECTOR
Malcolm D. Lee

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 13 min.

CAST
Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jon Favreau

DIRECTOR
Jon Watts

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM Thu:  12:20  3:20  9:20
Trailer ▶

Despicable Me 3 (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove

DIRECTOR
Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:40PM7:05PM9:25PM

Thu:  11:50  2:20  4:40  9:35




