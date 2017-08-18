Most read
MOVIE CLOCK: Hitman's Bodyguard, Southern Caper, Logan Lucky, join Annabelle and last calls for Mingo made "Glass Castle"
This has been called a " goofy county fried heist" akin to "Smokey and the Bandit" (this week's Flashback favorite) and "Cannonball Run." (Although the characters have WV roots , the filming occurred in North Carolina and Georgia).
AND DON'T MISS THIS MADE IN WV FILM: GLASS CASTLE
Brie ("Trainwreck," "Kong Skull Island") Larson stars with Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts star in an inspirational story of unconditional love, portions of which were shot in Mingo County , WV in 2016. Jeannette Walls's best-selling memoir recalls the life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms,which eventually took her to a post at MSNBC.
Vic Nystrom Stadium in Welch, WV near Welch High School was attended by Walls. Local extras participated in a scene where Welch plays Riverview on the field.
The #1 mainstream release will be Annabelle Creation and family friendly Nut Job II will be on screens, too.
One release update --- the sequel to Al Gore's "Inconvenient Truth" has not yet widened into this region, but if it is popular in larger cities it will eventually make it to West Virginia. .
Marquee Cinemas this week added a Facebook page for its Pullman Square Cinema 16. You can like it by clicking: https://www.facebook.com/MarqueeCinemasPullmanSquare
NEW THIS WEEK (WIDE)
August 18, Hitman's Bodyguard; Logan Lucky
August 25, All Saints; Birth of the Dragon; Crown Heights; A Gentleman; Polaroid; Tulip Fever;
Aug 30: Leap
Sept. 1, Renegades; Unlocked
Sept. 8, 9/11; Home Again; It
Sept. 15, All I See is You; American Assassin
Sept. 22, Friend Request; Kingsman Golden Circle; Ninjago
Sept. 29, American Made; Flatliners
October 6, Blade Runner 2049; Mountain Between; My Little Pony
October 13, Foreigner; Happy Death Day; Marshall; mother;
October 20, Geostorm, Only the Brave, Some Kind of Different, Snowman, Tyler Perry's Boo 2, War with Grandpa
October 27, 2017 Cloverfield Movie; Jigsaw; Thank You for Your Service
November 3, Thor Ragnarok; Suburbicon; A Bad Mom's Christmas
November 10: Daddy's Home; Murder on the Orient Express; The Star
November 17, Justice League; Wonder
FLASHBACK: Smokey and the Bandit
This classic action comedy was the highest grossing movie of 1977 after Star Wars. Burt Reynolds is the fun-loving trucker, Bandit, who gives runaway bride Sally Field a lift, and country singer Jerry Reed is Reynolds’ sidekick, Snowman. Jackie Gleason plays the chronically exasperated Sheriff Buford T. Justice, the “Smokey” who is hot on Bandit’s tail. (“What we’re dealing with here is a complete lack of respect for the law!”) Rated PG
FLASHBACK: Airplane (Aug. 27 & 30)
The hit comedy that spoofed every disaster movie cliché. The fate of an imperiled airliner depends on Ted Striker (Robert Hays), a nervous former pilot with a “drinking problem.” Ex-girlfriend Elaine (Julie Hagerty) is the flight attendant. (“There’s no reason to become alarmed… by the way, is there anyone on board who knows how to fly a plane?”) Gave Leslie Nielsen a whole new career as a comedic actor. (“And don’t call my Shirley.”) Rated PG
NEW THIS WEEK
HITMAN'S BODYGUARD
The world's top protection agent gets a new client: a hit man who came in from the cold. They've been on the opposite ends of a bullet for years. Now they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator.
LOGAN LUCKY
Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
LEAP (PREVIEW; Sat/Sun 12 Noon)
Paris, 1884. An orphaned girl arrives in Paris from Brittany. Félicie Milliner is 11 and has no money but one big, passionate dream: to become a dancer. With nothing left to lose, Félicie takes a big risk: she 'borrows' a spoiled brats identity and enters the Opera Ballet School. But how long can she be someone else? Mentored by the tough and mysterious cleaner, Odette , Félicie learns that talent is not enough - it takes hard work to be better than her ruthless, conniving fellow students. That and friendship. Felicie's inventive, exhausting and charismatic best friend Victor also has a dream: becoming a famous inventor. Together, they both encourage each other to reach for the stars.
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
https://www.facebook.com/MarqueeCinemasPullmanSquare
FLASHBACK August 20 & Aug. 23, "Smokey and the Bandit ," 3:30 & 7 p.m.
FLASHBACK AUGUST 27 & 30, "Airplane", 3:30 & 7 p.m.
FLASHBACK SEPTEMBER 3 & 6, "Unforgiven," 3:30 & 7 p.m.
PREMIERE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AUG 19 & 20 "Leap" @ 12 Noon 11-year-old orphan, Félicie (Elle Fanning) has one dream - to go to Paris and become a dancer. Her best friend Victor (Nat Wolff), an imaginative but exhausting boy with a passion for creating, has a dream of his own - to become a famous inventor. In a leap of faith, Victor and Félicie leave their orphanage in pursuit of their passions. But - there's a catch, Félicie must pretend to be the child of a wealthy family in order to gain admittance to the prestigious and competitive Opera Ballet School in Paris. And with no professional dance training, she quickly learns that talent alone is not enough to overcome the ruthless, conniving attitudes of her fellow classmates, led by the devious Camille Le Haut (Maddie Ziegler) and her wicked mother Régine (Kate McKinnon). Determined to succeed, Félicie finds her mentor in the tough and mysterious school custodian, Odette (Carly Rae Jepsen) who, along with Victor's encouraging friendship, help her reach for the stars.
FRIDAY AUG 18
Trailer ▶
The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung
DIRECTOR
Patrick Hughes
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Logan Lucky (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank
DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Annabelle: Creation (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard
DIRECTOR
David Sandberg
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
The Glass Castle (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 7 min.
CAST
Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson
DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)Animation
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl
DIRECTOR
Peter Lepeniotis
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
The Dark Tower (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim
DIRECTOR
Nikolaj Arcel
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM2:35PM5:00PM7:20PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Kidnap (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Chris McGinn, Lew Temple
DIRECTOR
Luis Prieto
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:00PM5:15PM7:30PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Atomic Blonde (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
James McAvoy, Charlize Theron, Sofia Boutella, John Goodman
DIRECTOR
David Leitch
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:55PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Detroit (R)Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 23 min.
CAST
John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore
DIRECTOR
Kathryn Bigelow
More Information ► 2D 11:40AM2:50PM6:10PM9:30PM
Fri: 11:40 2:50 6:10 9:30
Sat Mon Tue Thu: 2:50 6:10 9:30
Sun Wed: 9:30
Trailer ▶
The Emoji Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, Sofía Vergara, Patrick Stewart
DIRECTOR
Anthony Leondis
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
Dunkirk (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:15PM6:25PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
Girls Trip (R)Comedy
2 hr. 2 min.
CAST
Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish
DIRECTOR
Malcolm D. Lee
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
War for the Planet of the Apes (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Judy Greer, Steve Zahn
DIRECTOR
Matt Reeves
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:05PM6:15PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 13 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jon Favreau
DIRECTOR
Jon Watts
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Despicable Me 3 (PG)Animation
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove
DIRECTOR
Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:15PM4:35PM7:05PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder Woman (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright
DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:55PM6:05PM9:15PM
LEAP! PREVIEW (PG)
Sat Sun: 12:00
SMOKEY & BANDITS (PG)
Sun Wed: 3:30 7:00
CHARLESTON, WV
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGEFLASHBACK SERIES:
FLASHBACK: Sun. Aug 20 & 23 , Smokey and the Bandit, 3:30 & 7 p.m.
PREMIERE SAT AND SUNDAY AUG 19 & 20, Beam, 12 Noon
