MOVIE CLOCK: Hitman's Bodyguard, Southern Caper, Logan Lucky, join Annabelle and last calls for Mingo made "Glass Castle"

Director Steven Soderbergh and first time writer Rebecca Blunt has invented a redneck "Oceans 11." His "accidental" career bank vault blowing criminals have West Virginia (or do you prefer Mountain Dew and Hostess Pie traits) roots. An early review said, "it's the sort of breezy, unpretentious, just-for-fun film that scarcely exists anymore, one almost anyone could enjoy."

Two films breaking this week --- Hitman's Bodyguard and Logan Lucky both boast popular stars Ryan Reynolds/Samuel L. Jackson (Hitman's Bodyguard) and Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig (Logan Lucky) bring action comedies to the forefront. Hitman hopes to gain strong male and female appeal, while the favorably reviewed Logan Lucky strives for a Southern NASCAR flavor and Mountain State twist.

This has been called a " goofy county fried heist" akin to "Smokey and the Bandit" (this week's Flashback favorite) and "Cannonball Run." (Although the characters have WV roots , the filming occurred in North Carolina and Georgia).

AND DON'T MISS THIS MADE IN WV FILM: GLASS CASTLE



Brie ("Trainwreck," "Kong Skull Island") Larson stars with Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts star in an inspirational story of unconditional love, portions of which were shot in Mingo County , WV in 2016. Jeannette Walls's best-selling memoir recalls the life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms,which eventually took her to a post at MSNBC.

Vic Nystrom Stadium in Welch, WV near Welch High School was attended by Walls. Local extras participated in a scene where Welch plays Riverview on the field.



The #1 mainstream release will be Annabelle Creation and family friendly Nut Job II will be on screens, too.

One release update --- the sequel to Al Gore's "Inconvenient Truth" has not yet widened into this region, but if it is popular in larger cities it will eventually make it to West Virginia. .

FLASHBACK: Smokey and the Bandit

This classic action comedy was the highest grossing movie of 1977 after Star Wars. Burt Reynolds is the fun-loving trucker, Bandit, who gives runaway bride Sally Field a lift, and country singer Jerry Reed is Reynolds’ sidekick, Snowman. Jackie Gleason plays the chronically exasperated Sheriff Buford T. Justice, the “Smokey” who is hot on Bandit’s tail. (“What we’re dealing with here is a complete lack of respect for the law!”) Rated PG

FLASHBACK: Airplane (Aug. 27 & 30)

The hit comedy that spoofed every disaster movie cliché. The fate of an imperiled airliner depends on Ted Striker (Robert Hays), a nervous former pilot with a “drinking problem.” Ex-girlfriend Elaine (Julie Hagerty) is the flight attendant. (“There’s no reason to become alarmed… by the way, is there anyone on board who knows how to fly a plane?”) Gave Leslie Nielsen a whole new career as a comedic actor. (“And don’t call my Shirley.”) Rated PG

NEW THIS WEEK

HITMAN'S BODYGUARD

The world's top protection agent gets a new client: a hit man who came in from the cold. They've been on the opposite ends of a bullet for years. Now they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator.

LOGAN LUCKY

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

LEAP (PREVIEW; Sat/Sun 12 Noon)

Paris, 1884. An orphaned girl arrives in Paris from Brittany. Félicie Milliner is 11 and has no money but one big, passionate dream: to become a dancer. With nothing left to lose, Félicie takes a big risk: she 'borrows' a spoiled brats identity and enters the Opera Ballet School. But how long can she be someone else? Mentored by the tough and mysterious cleaner, Odette , Félicie learns that talent is not enough - it takes hard work to be better than her ruthless, conniving fellow students. That and friendship. Felicie's inventive, exhausting and charismatic best friend Victor also has a dream: becoming a famous inventor. Together, they both encourage each other to reach for the stars.

