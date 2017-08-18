Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Real Huntington Examines the Costs of the Drug Problems
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Johnson to Lead Newly Created Office to Combat Substance Abuse
- Four physician brothers establish medical student scholarship in honor of parents
- Huntington Paving Begins in September
- W.Va. AG, Coalition Ask Congress to Amend Sex Trafficking Law
Real Huntington Examines the Costs of the Drug Problems
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 03:59 Updated 5 hours ago by David Williams, HNN Freelance Correspondent, Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
David Williams uses statistic from a City Council meeting to estimate the tally for an estimated 2,000 overdoses in 2017.