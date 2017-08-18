Real Huntington Examines the Costs of the Drug Problems

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, August 18, 2017 - 03:59 Updated 5 hours ago by David Williams, HNN Freelance Correspondent, Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
  Inside Huntington discusses the costs of the city's drug epidemic.
David Williams uses statistic from a City Council meeting to estimate the tally for an estimated 2,000 overdoses in 2017.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus