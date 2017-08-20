Huntington "About Town" Kicks Off in September

 Sunday, August 20, 2017
Huntington "About Town" Kicks Off in September

Are you new to the Huntington area? If so, mark your calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The City of Huntington, Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau and Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will host "About Town," a welcome event for residents who recently moved to the Huntington area and want to learn more about the services, activities, events and organizations that will help them become connected to the community.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the lobby of 21 at the Frederick, 940 4th Ave.

More than 40 organizations -- ranging from governmental entities and neighborhood groups to recreation and fitness and arts and culture -- will attend the event, which is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided by 21 at the Frederick, and the Huntington Museum of Art will have an arts and crafts table for children.

For more information, call 304-962-8138.

