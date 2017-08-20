Most read
Huntington "About Town" Kicks Off in September
Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 22:34 Updated 18 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the lobby of 21 at the Frederick, 940 4th Ave.
More than 40 organizations -- ranging from governmental entities and neighborhood groups to recreation and fitness and arts and culture -- will attend the event, which is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided by 21 at the Frederick, and the Huntington Museum of Art will have an arts and crafts table for children.
For more information, call 304-962-8138.