Workshop Kicks off Fairfield Initiative
Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 22:40 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Fairfield Rebirth initiative seeks to revitalize the entire Fairfield neighborhood, including improvements to the A.D. Lewis Community Center; the development of community gardens and greenhouses; streetscape and green infrastructure upgrades; the establishment of home ownership assistance programs; job training and education programs; law enforcement, safety and anti-opioid programs; and community arts and cultural renewal initiatives.
The HUD Choice Neighborhood Grant is a three-year, $1.3 million grant that would help develop a master plan for the initiative and begin to implement the plan.