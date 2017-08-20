Workshop Kicks off Fairfield Initiative

Fairfield residents had an opportunity to ask questions and add input yesterday during a public workshop at the A.D. Lewis Community Center for the Fairfield Rebirth initiative and the HUD Choice Neighborhood Grant that the city will apply for later this month.

The Fairfield Rebirth initiative seeks to revitalize the entire Fairfield neighborhood, including improvements to the A.D. Lewis Community Center; the development of community gardens and greenhouses; streetscape and green infrastructure upgrades; the establishment of home ownership assistance programs; job training and education programs; law enforcement, safety and anti-opioid programs; and community arts and cultural renewal initiatives.

The HUD Choice Neighborhood Grant is a three-year, $1.3 million grant that would help develop a master plan for the initiative and begin to implement the plan.