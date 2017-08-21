Huntington Special Call Meeting Announced for Year End Financial Review

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, August 21, 2017 - 03:31 Updated 13 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Huntington Special Call Meeting Announced for Year End Financial Review

A specially called finance and administrative committee meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22 @ 5 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The committee will examine the 2016-2017 year end fiscal statement and a proposed budget amendment. 

As  listed the agenda includes:

 

· Year-End Financial Statement Review

· Proposed Final Budget Amendment

· Other Matters as Necessary

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus