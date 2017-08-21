WVU Parkersburg to hold convocation for new students Aug 22

Parkersburg, W.Va., – West Virginia University at Parkersburg will hold its annual convocation ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. in the College Activities Center. WVU Chemical Engineering professor Brian J. Anderson will be the keynote speaker.

WVU Parkersburg has approximately 378 new students enrolled this semester who are expected to attend.

Keynote speaker, Professor Anderson currently teaches GE Plastics Materials Engineering at West Virginia University (WVU) and has received various awards in science and engineering over the past decade.

About WVU Parkersburg

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.