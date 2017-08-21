Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- W.Va. AG, Wis. Gov. Scott Walker Enter Into Historic Concealed Carry Agreement
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Huntington Special Call Meeting Announced for Year End Financial Review
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Caught Glassless... Here's a Quickie Version
- Maximum Security Inmates at Boyd Detention Center Started Fires, Riot
- "Glass Castle" Spawns Rating Issue by a few Moviegoers
WVU Parkersburg to hold convocation for new students Aug 22
WVU Parkersburg has approximately 378 new students enrolled this semester who are expected to attend.
Keynote speaker, Professor Anderson currently teaches GE Plastics Materials Engineering at West Virginia University (WVU) and has received various awards in science and engineering over the past decade.
Visit your.wvup.edu for more information.
About WVU Parkersburg
Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.