Alves to give solo guitar recital Thursday

Dr. Júlio Ribeiro Alves, a faculty member of Marshall University’s School of Music, will perform a solo guitar recital at 7.30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Jomie Jazz Forum on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

The recital will open with a selection of pieces from Appunti di viaggio (“Travel Diaries”) by Italian composer Giorgio Signorile, which will be followed by three pieces by Paraguayan composer Agustin Barrios, from his Waltzes Op. 8.

Estrela da Manhã (“Morning Star”), written by Brazilian composer Marco Pereira, who is considered a leading figure in the Brazilian guitar scenario due to his creativity as a composer and his virtuosity as a performer, will come next..

Suite Nordestina (“Northeastern Suite”), next on the program, was written by Erisvaldo Borge in 2016 and dedicated to Alves. It has three movements, each of which carries one of Alves’ daughters name in its title: “Baião de Cecília,” ”Canção de Elena” and “Frevo de Clarissa.” Alves says he looks forward to sharing his interpretive reading of this piece that, for obvious reasons, has a strong personal meaning to him.

To finish the program, Alves will perform “Sonata” by Italian composer Giorgio Tortora, who is the chair of classic guitar studies at Instituto di Musica in Gorizia, a town in northeastern Italy that borders Slovenia.

The program is free and open to the public. For further information on the School of Music, call 304-696-3117.