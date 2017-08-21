Most read
Meet Me at the Park Grant from NRPA and DISNEY Includes $40,000 for Cacapon Resort State Park
Monday, August 21, 2017 - 19:58 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The grants range from $11,000 to $50,000 and support projects that increase access to play spaces in local parks for children and families. This investment supports NRPA and Disney’s combined goal of providing one million children and families with greater access to play areas. All projects focus on inclusive play spaces that increase physical activity and play for children and families.
“This funding builds upon our outdoor recreation and interpretative activities here at Cacapon,” said Superintendent Scott Fortney. “We are grateful for the recognition and support of NRPA and The Walt Disney Company's focus on play opportunities in West Virginia.”
Kellie May, the NRPA director of health and wellness, said the NRPA thanks all agencies and cities that submitted grant applications for this new program. Disney’s generosity allowed the awarding of $800,000 in funding to support projects to help children and families be more active and discover new play opportunities. Over the coming months, NRPA and Disney will work with recipients and send volunteers from Disney to participate in various projects. To see these projects come to life, follow the hashtags #MeetMeAtThePark and #DisneyPlaySpaces.
For a full list of grant recipients, visit www.nrpa.org/our-work/partnerships/initiatives/meet-me-at-the-park/meet-me-at-the-park-play-space-grants/
About the National Recreation and Park Association
The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.