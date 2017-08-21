Huntington Police Seek Suspect

The Huntington Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a stolen vehicle and identifying the suspect who stole the vehicle from the St. Mary’s Medical Center parking garage on Aug,. 14, 2017.

The suspect then used a stolen check from the vehicle at the Walmart on U.S. 60. If you have any information, please call Cabell County 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.