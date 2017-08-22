Free Saturday sports medicine screening clinics in Teays Valley start Aug. 26

 Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 22:39 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall Health will offer weekly Saturday sports medicine screening clinics, from Aug. 26 to Nov. 4, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Marshall Health-Teays Valley, located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.

 

Experienced sports medicine physician Brock Niceler, M.D., and staff from Marshall Orthopaedics provide free evaluations and assessments on orthopaedic conditions or injuries and advise on next steps. Treatment is not provided during the evaluation. X-ray services are available; standard x-ray charges may apply.

Clinics are open to athletes and active people of all ages. No appointment is necessary. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact Marshall Orthopaedics in Teays Valley at 304-691-6800.

