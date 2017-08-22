Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Huntington Police Seek Suspect
- Welcome Back Message from MU President President Gilbert
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Meet Me at the Park Grant from NRPA and DISNEY Includes $40,000 for Cacapon Resort State Park
- W.Va. AG, Wis. Gov. Scott Walker Enter Into Historic Concealed Carry Agreement
- Alves to give solo guitar recital Thursday
Logan County man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
On October 22, 2016, Sigmon possessed a shotgun that had been sawed-off, with a barrel length of less than 18 inches and an overall length of less than 26 inches. The sawed-off shotgun Sigmon possessed was not registered on the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by federal law.
Sigmon faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on November 29, 2017.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Eric Bacaj is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking existing local programs targeting gun crime.