Logan County man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Logan County man who possessed a sawed-off shotgun in October 2016 pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Brian Kevin Sigmon, II, 34, of Henlawson, entered his guilty plea to possession of an unregistered firearm.

On October 22, 2016, Sigmon possessed a shotgun that had been sawed-off, with a barrel length of less than 18 inches and an overall length of less than 26 inches. The sawed-off shotgun Sigmon possessed was not registered on the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by federal law.

Sigmon faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on November 29, 2017.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Eric Bacaj is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking existing local programs targeting gun crime.