Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Parkersburg woman caught with heroin and methamphetamine in January 2017 pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Megan Kerns, 29, entered her guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

On January 12, 2017, agents with the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrested Kerns in Parkersburg, and in a search incident to arrest, discovered in her possession approximately 30 grams of heroin, 50 grams of methamphetamine, and a Taurus .380 caliber pistol. She also had in her possession a box of sandwich bags, a set of digital scales, and two cell phones. As part of the plea agreement, Kerns further admitted to all the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment, including that she distributed heroin and methamphetamine in Parkersburg during the months of March 2016 and January 2017.

Kerns faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on November 13, 2017.

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr.

This case was prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.