Kindred Communications Expands Partnership with IMG College and Marshall University Athletics

WDGG-FM 93.7 the Dawg and WRVC-AM ESPN 94.1 FM & AM 930 will continue to be the flagship stations of the Thundering Herd IMG Radio Network and will broadcast all Marshall University football and men’s basketball games, the football and men’s basketball coach’s shows and select Olympic sport broadcasts including Marshall University baseball.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Kindred Communications has renewed and expanded its partnership with IMG College and Marshall University Athletics through 2026.

“As a locally owned and operated media company, we are excited to be able to continue our partnership with Marshall University Athletics and IMG College,” Mike Kirtner, Kindred Communications president and general manager said.

In addition to broadcasting athletic events, Kindred Communications and IMG College will partner together this upcoming football season to present the Thundering Herd Concert Series, a free concert prior to every home Marshall University football game.

“I believe our longstanding relationship has been great for our company, the community, Marshall University and IMG College,” Reeves Kirtner, Kindred Communications vice president associate general manager said. “We are looking forward to many more great broadcasts and many more wins over the next ten seasons.”

Kindred Communications and IMG College also co-produce “Inside Herd Athletics,” a weekly show on WRVC-AM ESPN Radio 94.1 FM & AM 930 that features Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick.

“It is always tremendous to have the support of our friends at Kindred Communications as we work together to deliver first class Thundering Herd Athletics content,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “It has been a true flagship for our athletics program and we value its partnership."

Kindred Communications has been the flagship stations for Marshall University Athletics for more than 25 years.

About Kindred Communications

Kindred Communications is a multi-media company, consisting of six radio stations, nine signals, a digital marketing company, a monthly sports publication as well as hosts of various community concerts and events. WDGG-FM 93.7 the Dawg was recently named West Virginia Country Radio Station of the Year by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, events, media and fashion, operating in more than 30 countries. The company represents and manages some of the world's greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is one of the largest independent producers and distributors of sports media. IMG also specializes in sports training; league development; and marketing, media and licensing for brands, sports organizations and collegiate institutions.



