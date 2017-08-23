Huntington's Bunny Bombshell Judging Morgantown Pop Con CosPlay

Huntington cosplay model, Bunny Bombshell, appears Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at the WV Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention, 500 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, WV. The event runs from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission is $10.

"I'm returning for the third year," the professional model and cos-player said. "I will be debuting my new Valkyrie (WV's official Avenger!), selling autographed prints and artwork, appearing on a cosplay panel, and judging the costume contest."