Huntington's Bunny Bombshell Judging Morgantown Pop Con CosPlay
Bombshell has been cosplaying for ten years and portrayed such characters as Catwoman, Emma Frost, Sailor Moon, Valkyrie, She-Ra, Amethyst, Spider-Gwen, Elsa, Queenie Goldstein, Samus Aran, Neo Queen Serenity, Android 18, Black Canary, Miss Widow , Six (from BSG) and has plans for Dagger and Gem from Tron Legacy.
She has been drawn by multiple comic artists and has portrayed vintage film stars such as Veronica Lake, and modeled pin up , military and outdoor themes.
Additional entertainment guests include Ghostbusters WV Division, WV Tattoo Expo, Vintage Theatre Compay, Morgantown Roller Vixens, Mandalorian Mercs - The Black Mountain Guard, Rebel Legion, The 501st Legion - Garrison Corellia, and such featured comic guests as Brandon McDonald, Brian Ingermann, Christopher "Mav" Maverick, Shawn Gabborin, Amber Kantes, Bill McKay, and Chad Cicconi.