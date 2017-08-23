Huntington's Bunny Bombshell Judging Morgantown Pop Con CosPlay

 Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 03:41 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor

 

Huntington cosplay model, Bunny Bombshell, appears Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at the WV Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention, 500 Mylan Park Lane, Morgantown, WV. The event runs from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to  5 p.m. Sunday.  Daily admission is $10.

"I'm returning for the third year," the professional model and cos-player said. "I will be debuting my new Valkyrie (WV's official Avenger!), selling autographed prints and artwork, appearing on a cosplay panel, and judging the costume contest."

Bombshell has been cosplaying for ten years and portrayed such characters as Catwoman, Emma Frost, Sailor Moon, Valkyrie, She-Ra, Amethyst, Spider-Gwen,  Elsa, Queenie Goldstein,  Samus Aran,  Neo Queen Serenity,   Android 18,  Black Canary,   Miss Widow , Six (from BSG)  and has plans for Dagger and Gem from Tron Legacy.

She has been drawn by multiple comic artists and has  portrayed  vintage film stars such as Veronica Lake, and modeled  pin up , military and outdoor themes.

Additional entertainment guests include  Ghostbusters WV Division, WV Tattoo Expo, Vintage Theatre Compay, Morgantown Roller Vixens, Mandalorian Mercs - The Black Mountain Guard, Rebel Legion,  The 501st Legion - Garrison Corellia, and such featured comic guests as Brandon McDonald,  Brian Ingermann, Christopher "Mav" Maverick, Shawn Gabborin, Amber Kantes, Bill McKay, and Chad Cicconi.

 

 

 

 

