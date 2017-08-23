Blues Festival Starts Friday Aug. 25

 Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Blues Festival Starts Friday Aug. 25

Come celebrate the late, great "Queen of the Blues," a.k.a. Diamond Teeth Mary at Heritage Station Friday and Saturday Aug 25-26 at Heritage Station.

The 8th Annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival kicks off at 7 pm Friday, Aug. 25, with Party on the Patio and Eat in the Street, complete with food vendors and your favorite ice cold beverages. Chris Sutton and C & S Railroad will warm up the gazebo stage for the return of the incredible Blues rocker Willie Phoenix!

The Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival will kick off at 3 pm Saturday, Aug. 26. The musical lineup includes legendary Blues artists Liz Pennock, Dr. Blues, Veronika Jackson and Roy Bookbinder! You can also enjoy the incredible sounds of Larry Whitt & Blue-Eyed Soul, local Blues Challenge Winner Tony Harrah & the Putnam Prohibition, and the Huntington Harmonica Club.

Get all the details at www. ghprd.org or call the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District at 304.696.5954.

