Blues Festival Starts Friday Aug. 25

Come celebrate the late, great "Queen of the Blues," a.k.a. Diamond Teeth Mary at Heritage Station Friday and Saturday Aug 25-26 at Heritage Station.

The 8th Annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival kicks off at 7 pm Friday, Aug. 25, with Party on the Patio and Eat in the Street, complete with food vendors and your favorite ice cold beverages. Chris Sutton and C & S Railroad will warm up the gazebo stage for the return of the incredible Blues rocker Willie Phoenix!