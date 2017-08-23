DEVELOPING ... Bracey Named Water Quality Executive Director; City Ends Fiscal Year with Surplus

 Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Brian Bracey, the former vice president of development for the Marshall University Foundation and JANTS Environmental, has been named executive director of the Water Quality Board, the umbrella organization that oversees the Huntington Sanitary Board, the Stormwater Utility, and floodwall operations.

He replaces Lou Akers who passed away in December 2016.

In addition, during a special call meeting of the administration /finance committee of Huntington City Council learned that the city finished the fiscal year of 2016-2017 with a surplus.

The city cut police, fire and other positions at the end of January 2017 fearing a nearly five million dollar deficit.

