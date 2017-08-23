DEVELOPING ... Bracey Named Water Quality Executive Director; City Ends Fiscal Year with Surplus

Most read
Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 12:17 Updated 21 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
In addition, during a special call meeting of the administration /finance committee of Huntington City Council learned that the city finished the fiscal year of 2016-2017 with a surplus.
The city cut police, fire and other positions at the end of January 2017 fearing a nearly five million dollar deficit.