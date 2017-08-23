Most read
ON STAGE: Live Theatricals This Weekend
$12 for children ages 4&up, $15 for adults. Wear your AAC t-shirt and get your tickets for only $10!
Family Pack (2 adult and 2 child tickets for only $40!
Tickets can be purchased at the door. Seating is general admission, first come, first served.
Bring lawn chairs / blanket for seating.
AAC will have a limited amount of chairs and blankets for a $1 rental fee.
"One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" (Play)
by Dale Wasserman from the novel by Ken Kesey
Directed by Randi Vaughan
Kanawha Players
Fri-Sat Aug 25-26 at 7:30pm
Matinees Sun Aug 27 at 2:30pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theater
One Civic Center Dr., Charleston WV
*Contains profanity and strong language.
$15 Adult, $10 Seniors/Students, 4 for $40
Buy tickets at http://m.bpt.me/event/3062406
304.343.7529
kanawhaplayers@yahoo.com
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
"The Great Huntington Raid!" Aug 25 - 26 at Heritage Farm & Museum in Huntington, WV. Performed by Murder and Merriment. Saturday SOLD OUT. Call 304.522.1244 for tickets!
_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"Jack the Ripper" (Play)
dedicated to those lost from mental illness
Fri Sept 8 at 8pm
Sat Sept 9 at 2pm and 8pm
Capitol Theater
123 Summers Street, Charleston, WV
Tickets $15
Seniors, Students (with valid student ID): $10
http://www.heylb.com
"Godspell" (Musical)
Southern Coalition for the Arts at the Alban Arts Center
Fri-Sat Sept 8-9 at 8pm
Matinee Sun Sept 10 at 2pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans,WV
$15 Adult / $10 Senior/Child
(304) 721-8896
https://ticketpeak.com/home_event_dates_res.php…
"Seussical Kids" (Musical)
Paramount Players Kids
Thurs Sept 14 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
$5 +fees
paramountartscenter.com
"Princess Diana: The Musical" (Musical)
Paramount Players
Fri-Sat Sept 22-23 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
$20 Adult /$15 Student +fees
paramountartscenter.com
"Crimes of the Heart" (Play)
By Beth Henley
Directed by Jim Maggard
Ashland Community and Technical College Theatre (ACTC)
Thur-Sat Sept 28-30 at 7pm
JB Sowards Theatre
1400 College Drive Ashland, KY
Tickets: TBA
“The Odd Couple” (Play)
by Neil Simon
directed by Gene Anthony
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.
artstristate.org
_____________
AUDITIONS
AUDITIONS FOR: "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" (Musical)
by Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice
Chocolate Church Players
Wed-Thur Aug 30-31 at 7pm
First United Methodist Church
Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY
Show Dates: Third weekend of Oct 2017
For info call Ed Figgins at 465-9834 (C) or 325-2206(H)