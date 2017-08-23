ON STAGE: Live Theatricals This Weekend

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri Aug 25, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. If I've missed anything, please let me know. Break legs, everyone! ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

$12 for children ages 4&up, $15 for adults. Wear your AAC t-shirt and get your tickets for only $10!Family Pack (2 adult and 2 child tickets for only $40!Tickets can be purchased at the door. Seating is general admission, first come, first served.Bring lawn chairs / blanket for seating.AAC will have a limited amount of chairs and blankets for a $1 rental fee.

"One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" (Play)

by Dale Wasserman from the novel by Ken Kesey

Directed by Randi Vaughan

Kanawha Players

Fri-Sat Aug 25-26 at 7:30pm

Matinees Sun Aug 27 at 2:30pm

Charleston Civic Center Little Theater

One Civic Center Dr., Charleston WV

*Contains profanity and strong language.

$15 Adult, $10 Seniors/Students, 4 for $40

Buy tickets at http://m.bpt.me/event/3062406

304.343.7529

kanawhaplayers@yahoo.com

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

"The Great Huntington Raid!" Aug 25 - 26 at Heritage Farm & Museum in Huntington, WV. Performed by Murder and Merriment. Saturday SOLD OUT. Call 304.522.1244 for tickets!

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Jack the Ripper" (Play)

dedicated to those lost from mental illness

Fri Sept 8 at 8pm

Sat Sept 9 at 2pm and 8pm

Capitol Theater

123 Summers Street, Charleston, WV

Tickets $15

Seniors, Students (with valid student ID): $10

http://www.heylb.com

"Godspell" (Musical)

Southern Coalition for the Arts at the Alban Arts Center

Fri-Sat Sept 8-9 at 8pm

Matinee Sun Sept 10 at 2pm

Alban Arts and Conference Center

65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans,WV

$15 Adult / $10 Senior/Child

(304) 721-8896

https://ticketpeak.com/home_event_dates_res.php…

"Seussical Kids" (Musical)

Paramount Players Kids

Thurs Sept 14 at 7:30pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

$5 +fees

paramountartscenter.com

"Princess Diana: The Musical" (Musical)

Paramount Players

Fri-Sat Sept 22-23 at 7:30pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

$20 Adult /$15 Student +fees

paramountartscenter.com

"Crimes of the Heart" (Play)

By Beth Henley

Directed by Jim Maggard

Ashland Community and Technical College Theatre (ACTC)

Thur-Sat Sept 28-30 at 7pm

JB Sowards Theatre

1400 College Drive Ashland, KY

Tickets: TBA

“The Odd Couple” (Play)

by Neil Simon

directed by Gene Anthony

Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)

Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm

Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm

ARTS Renaissance

900 8th St. Huntington, WV

General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show

Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.

artstristate.org

_____________

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" (Musical)

by Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice

Chocolate Church Players

Wed-Thur Aug 30-31 at 7pm

First United Methodist Church

Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY

Show Dates: Third weekend of Oct 2017

For info call Ed Figgins at 465-9834 (C) or 325-2206(H)