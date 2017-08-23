ON STAGE: Live Theatricals This Weekend

 Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 02:23 Updated 22 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri Aug 25, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. If I've missed anything, please let me know. Break legs, everyone!

ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

"Toad Wife" (Play - World Premiere)
by A.E. Gill
Appalachian Artists Collective - Theatre for Young Audiences production
Fri-Sun Aug 25-27 / Sept 1-3 at 8pm
St Albans City Park Amphitheater


$12 for children ages 4&up, $15 for adults. Wear your AAC t-shirt and get your tickets for only $10!
Family Pack (2 adult and 2 child tickets for only $40!
Tickets can be purchased at the door. Seating is general admission, first come, first served.
Bring lawn chairs / blanket for seating.
AAC will have a limited amount of chairs and blankets for a $1 rental fee.

"One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" (Play)
by Dale Wasserman from the novel by Ken Kesey
Directed by Randi Vaughan
Kanawha Players
Fri-Sat Aug 25-26 at 7:30pm
Matinees Sun Aug 27 at 2:30pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theater
One Civic Center Dr., Charleston WV
*Contains profanity and strong language.
$15 Adult, $10 Seniors/Students, 4 for $40
Buy tickets at http://m.bpt.me/event/3062406
304.343.7529
kanawhaplayers@yahoo.com

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

"The Great Huntington Raid!" Aug 25 - 26 at Heritage Farm & Museum in Huntington, WV. Performed by Murder and Merriment. Saturday SOLD OUT. Call 304.522.1244 for tickets!

_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Jack the Ripper" (Play)
dedicated to those lost from mental illness
Fri Sept 8 at 8pm
Sat Sept 9 at 2pm and 8pm
Capitol Theater
123 Summers Street, Charleston, WV
Tickets $15
Seniors, Students (with valid student ID): $10
http://www.heylb.com

"Godspell" (Musical)
Southern Coalition for the Arts at the Alban Arts Center
Fri-Sat Sept 8-9 at 8pm
Matinee Sun Sept 10 at 2pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans,WV
$15 Adult / $10 Senior/Child
(304) 721-8896
https://ticketpeak.com/home_event_dates_res.php…

"Seussical Kids" (Musical)
Paramount Players Kids
Thurs Sept 14 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
$5 +fees
paramountartscenter.com

"Princess Diana: The Musical" (Musical)
Paramount Players
Fri-Sat Sept 22-23 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
$20 Adult /$15 Student +fees
paramountartscenter.com

"Crimes of the Heart" (Play)
By Beth Henley
Directed by Jim Maggard
Ashland Community and Technical College Theatre (ACTC)
Thur-Sat Sept 28-30 at 7pm
JB Sowards Theatre
1400 College Drive Ashland, KY
Tickets: TBA

“The Odd Couple” (Play)
by Neil Simon
directed by Gene Anthony
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.
artstristate.org
_____________
AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" (Musical)
by Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice
Chocolate Church Players
Wed-Thur Aug 30-31 at 7pm
First United Methodist Church
Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY
Show Dates: Third weekend of Oct 2017
For info call Ed Figgins at 465-9834 (C) or 325-2206(H)

