Attorney General Morrisey, DHHR Win $380K Penalty Against Illegal Pain Clinic

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in cooperation with the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and its Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification (OHFLAC), won a court order enforcing a $380,500 penalty against an illegal pain clinic.





The court order found that Dr. Yasar Aksoy, MD, engaged in severe violations of the state’s Chronic Pain Clinic Licensure Act. It further states he unlawfully operated his practice as a pain clinic without a license and ignored multiple orders to reverse course, all placing the public at risk.



“This is significant victory in the fight against opioid abuse,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Every stakeholder must realize the impact of addiction and do everything within their power to eliminate abuse. This victory demonstrates our commitment to ensuring just that.”



The Attorney General’s Office, on behalf of OHFLAC, filed a petition March 15 alleging Dr. Aksoy had been operating his Raleigh County practice as a pain clinic, in that he prescribed narcotics to more than 50 percent of the patients he saw.



The court, in agreeing with the state, found that Aksoy failed to comply with a court order shutting down his practice and repeated letters from DHHR and OHFLAC demanding that he cease operations.



“Pain clinic regulation ensures that patients receive quality care in a safe environment,” DHHR Inspector General Kathy Lawson said. “The decision by the Raleigh County Circuit Court to uphold the penalty against Dr. Yasar Aksoy affirms the DHHR’s efforts to protect West Virginians seeking care for chronic pain.”



The Attorney General, DHHR and OHFLAC further believe Aksoy fled the United States in July for Istanbul, Turkey.



The $380,500 judgment encompasses the initial civil penalty of $2,500, along with $1,000 each day for continued violations over the course of more than a year.



The state’s Chronic Pain Licensure Act and related regulations allow pain clinics to exist, however such facilities must meet increased educational requirements and more strict regulations.



