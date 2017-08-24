Sandi Patty Singing at Christ Temple, Clay Center

John McAlister Productions’ Opening Night Sandi Patty concert is attracting an audience from near and far to Charleston's Clay Center and Huntington's Christ Temple Church .

Five time Grammy Award winner Sandi Patty is well known as 'the voice' of contemporary Christian music , but in recent years, she’s achieved diverse performance recognition with many of the world’s finest orchestras, including her work with nationally acclaimed pops conductor, Maestro Jack Everly. True to her song, "Love in Any Language," Sandi's stage charm has touched millions of concertgoers from all walks of life.

Sandi Patty will appear Aug. 31 at the Clay Center and Sept. 1 at Christ Temple Church. Tickets are on sale at www.JohnMcAlisterProductions.com or by calling 888.453.ARTS (2787).

“While we knew Tri - state audiences would show a big response to Sandi, what we did not anticipate was the overwhelming response from guests beyond our region. For instance, we know of many guests traveling to Charleston and Huntington from as far south as Al abama all the way up to Canada,” said John McAlister, Programming & Presentations Producer. But amidst all the fans traveling to West Virginia for these concerts, Sandi Patty ’s husband, Don Peslis, a Huntington High School alumni, will be coming home to share his talents, along with several of the couple’s children in a unique, family concert everyone will love. Fans can even meet Sandi Patty before the concert by purchasing t he VIP experience.

In addition to her debut with John McAlister Productions, Sandi Patty has a long history of performing throughout our region, including recent engagements at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center.

Throughout her 35 year career. Sandi has received five Grammy® awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, and five gold records. She recently completed her highly successful two year “Forever Grateful” tour --- her farewell to life on the road that brought fans to packed houses across the country.