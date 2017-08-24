Women Wanted for Free Manufacturing Training Program

The Step Up for Women Advanced Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship is recruiting for their Winter 2018 class. Women will spend three days a week from 9a-5p learning hands-on manufacturing skills including manual mills and lathes. The students will also leave the program with a polished resume and work soft skills like interviewing and job searching. The class will take place from January – March 2018. Applications are due December 15, but applicants should apply as soon as possible to secure a spot.

This class is offered tuition free thanks to a joint effort between West Virginia Women Work, the Robert C. Byrd Institute, and Apprenticeship Works! an American Apprenticeship Initiative grant. Students will also receive $0.12 per mile gas reimbursement to and from class and work clothing including steel toe boots.

Recent graduates have gone on to work at companies like Jennmar McSweeney, Gestamp, Liebert, Allevard Sogefi, and Alcon. Most of these women were unemployed and using government assistance when they started the program.

All women are invited to apply. Women do not need to be residents of West Virginia and there are no income limits. Applicants must be 18+ and have access to reliable transportation (not the bus). Applicants must be willing to seek and accept a position in manufacturing or a related field.

To apply, call Program Coordinator Melinda Perron at 304-528-9991 or visit wvwomenwork.org/stepupamp and click on the orange “Apply Now” button.