Community-Minded Women Wanted for the Junior League of Huntington
Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 02:34 Updated 18 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The JLH performs community service throughout the Tri-State, including a Halloween party for the Golden Girl Group Home, a soup drive for the Facing Hunger Foodbank and a backpack program to feed 30 children from Huntington East Middle School for the entire summer.
Women interested in joining the League or attending the upcoming social should contact Anna Lafferre at anna.lafferre@gmail.com or Ashley Barebo at ashley.barebo@gmail.com for location and more information.
The Association of Junior Leagues International is a community service group that began in 1901 as a way for women to improve their communities. The JLH began in 1928 to distribute milk, ice and diapers to needy children. The JLH is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable