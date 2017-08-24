Third Circuit Won't Revive Radiation Suits

 Thursday, August 24, 2017
Philadelphia (August 23, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit issued a published decision on Wednesday agreeing that Pennsylvania residents claiming they developed cancer after being exposed to emissions from a former Babcock & Wilcox Co. and Atlantic Richfield Co. nuclear facility had failed to show that radioactive releases from the site had exceeded maximum annual limits.


A three-judge panel found that the 70-plus residents pursuing claims against the companies could only establish a breach of duty if they could show that radioactive emissions from the former Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corp. facility...
