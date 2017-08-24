Former Council Candidate Has Power Wheelchair Stolen; Go Fund Me Donations Sought for Replacement

Matt Johnson , the former Executive Director at Holtzer Medical Clinic who is now Chief Administrative Officer for Multispecialty Medical Group, Raleigh, N.C., a friend of Garza, started a Go Fund Me page to raise approximately $3,500 to purchase a power chair for Garza. Johnson, who is now indicated that he has not told Garza about the fund raiser.

The campaign started August 23 and as of 5 a.m. August 24, nearly $2,500 has been raised.

On the Go Fund Me site, Johnson wrote:

Seven people have donated $300 in five hours!! Thanks so much for your generosity. Many more have shared the link to this campaign and this too is much appreciated.





It's hard to believe that someone would literally steal his old chair off of his front porch!! Although Bob can get around with significant limitations with a walker, not having a chair severely impairs his independence and all but eliminates the ability to go about for any significant distances.



A target goal of $3500 was set because this is the average cost of a Jazzy Elite Chair. There are more expensive ones on the market and less expensive as well. There is also the option of a used chair. I have been in contact with a few resources in the Huntington area and we will get Bob the best chair we can manage based on the amount of money collected.



If you do not know Bob, I can assure you that you won't find too many brighter, optimistic, kind and giving souls. He is an active volunteer in the Salvation Army and seems to be always be giving of himself to others. I think it is time for others to give back to him.



He did not know that I was putting together this GoFundMe campaign and might very well try to object because of his humility. Surely we can put together enough support to help this gentleman obtain a much needed motorized chair!



These chairs are quite expensive, averaging around $3500. Unless someone can come forward with a better option for him, I think this is a good target to try and help him out.

Garza has since learned of the campaign and posted: "Thank you everyone for all your help. I love you all very much."



If you don't know Bob, you can learn more about him on his Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/robertg.garza



At a time when there seems to be a considerable amount of hate in the world, let's do something with kindness and love for someone in need.

https://www.gofundme.com/bob-garza-power-chair