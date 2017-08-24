Huntington Council Agenda Announced

 Thursday, August 24, 2017

After a heart wrenching January belt tightening, the City of Huntington announced Tuesday that the fiscal year ended with a surplus. The city in January laid off 24 employees including 17 in the police department,  seven from the Huntington Fire Department, and cancelled Spring paving. 

Fiscal year 2016-2017 ended with a $734,523.14 surplus.

Williams told the Herald Dispatch: ""When we're looking at where we are today, we learned that we have a spending problem in this city, not a revenue problem," Williams said. "We've ended up  in the black because we tightened our belt and we took the necessary steps to ensure that we finished in the black, and we did it without raising taxes."

The city is now in the position to hire back those laid off, the Mayor said at a specially called Administrative/Finance meeting.

Council's work session will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug 24 for the  Monday, August 28 agenda:

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

August 28, 2017

7:30 p.m.

 

 

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

 

2. Roll Call

 

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

 

4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 549 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING DRUG AND GANG HOUSES, HOUSES OF PROSTITUTION AND OTHER DISORDERLY HOUSES

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

 

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR ASBESTOS TESTING

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON’S ANNUAL CONTRACT FOR ASBESTOS ABATEMENT

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2017-2018 HIGHWAY SAFETY GRANT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2017 EDWARD BYRNE MEMORIAL JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

 

11. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AMENDMENT TO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION AND AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF EQUIPMENT BY THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF $77,800.00

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

12. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON WITH FINANCIAL COLLECTION SERVICES

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

13. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH ARX TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, FOR THE LEASE OF PORTIONS OF CITY OWNED LIGHT POLES FOR THE ATTACHMENT OF WI-FI HARDWARE

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

14. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #1 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2017-2018 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

15. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #1 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2017-2018 COAL SEVERANCE FUND BUDGET

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

16. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF ALEX VENCE TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (HMDA) BOARD

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

 

17. Good & Welfare

 

18. Adjournment

 

 

