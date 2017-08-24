WV Executive Announces Leaders of WV

Charleston, WV – Sandra Henson Kinney, attorney at Bailey & Glasser, LLP; Todd A. Mount, member at Shaffer & Shaffer, PLLC; Bruce Perrone, advocacy support counsel for Legal Aid of West Virginia; Ben Salango, member and owner of Preston & Salango, PLLC; Joanna Tabit, judge for the Circuit Court of Kanawha County; and Marc E. Williams, office managing partner in the West Virginia Office of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP, have been named to the inaugural class of Lawyers & Leaders by West Virginia Executive (WVE) magazine and the West Virginia University (WVU) College of Law.

This new program recognizes the accomplishments of legal professionals who have made a positive impact on the state and the nation and dedicated their careers to serving others and their communities. Lawyers & Leaders are chosen from a variety of legal fields, including corporate law, public defense, private practice, criminal defense and military law, and must be practicing law in West Virginia or be a graduate of the WVU College of Law.

The inductees were honored at a reception at the WVU College of Law on August 17. During the reception, the Summer 2017 Economic Development issue of WVE was also unveiled.

The other inductees of the 2017 class include: Jackson J. Butler, WVU College of Law Class of 2017; Joyce Dumbaugh Chernenko, judge for the First Family Court Circuit of West Virginia; Charles R. DiSalvo, Woodrow A. Potesta Professor of Law at the WVU College of Law; Marilyn T. McClure-Demers, vice president and associate general counsel for Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company; Carlos E. Mendoza, U.S. district judge for the Middle District of Florida; Todd A. Mount, member at Shaffer & Shaffer, PLLC; Major General Jeffrey A. Rockwell, deputy judge advocate general for the U.S. Air Force; Susan Snowden, counsel for Jackson Kelly PLLC; Elizabeth L. Stryker, WVU College of Law Class of 2017; and Monté Lee Williams, attorney for Steptoe & Johnson PLLC.

“The WVU College of Law is thrilled to be partnering with West Virginia Executive to honor lawyers across the state of West Virginia and the country who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, “ says Dean Gregory Bowman. “The Mountain State produces some of the best lawyers in the world. The WVU College of Law has a rigorous curriculum, top-notch professors and a focus on community service. This is our opportunity to thank these members of the legal profession for their hard work, leadership and integrity.”

WVE, the state’s premier business publication, was founded in 1998. The quarterly publication strives to provide quality, in-depth business news coverage and highlight growth and development within the Mountain State.