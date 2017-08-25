Marshall students to thank donors for private support

The 5th annual Thank a Donor Days will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 30 and 31, on the Memorial Student Center plaza on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

The event gives Marshall students the opportunity to thank the donors who fund their scholarships, according to Dr. Ron Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation Inc.

“Over the last decade since I came to Marshall, I have been amazed not only at the generosity of our donors who support initiatives across the university, but at the graciousness of our students who have promised to pay forward the gifts of opportunity the donors have provided them,” Area said.

Several activities are planned for students, staff and faculty, including signing thank you cards to the donors, posing for photos and recording video gratitude messages. Free popcorn and prizes, such as T-shirts, class year button pins and candy, will be given to participants.

Marco, Marshall’s mascot, is expected to make an appearance at Thank a Donor Days.

For more information on Thank-a-Donor Days, contact the Marshall University Foundation at 304-696-6781 or by e-mailing krystle.davis@marshall.edu.