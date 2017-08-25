Mexican national pleads guilty to immigration crime in Charleston

Camacho-Diaz admitted that he was not lawfully present in the United States when he was encountered by Department of Homeland Security agents on June 8, 2017. Camacho-Diaz was living in Nitro when Homeland Security Agents received a tip that he was present in the country unlawfully. Agents conducted surveillance, confirmed his identity, and placed him under arrest. Camacho-Diaz had previously been removed from the United States on three different occasions in 2010. On all three occasions, he was returned to his home country of Mexico. Camacho-Diaz then illegally reentered the United States. Camacho-Diaz had not formally applied for permission to legally reenter the United States, and was not otherwise in the United States by any legal process.

Camacho-Diaz faces up to two years in federal prison when he is sentenced on September 27, 2017. He is also subject to deportation proceedings at the conclusion of the criminal case.

The Department of Homeland Security conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston.