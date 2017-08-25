Tickets to all Marshall Artists Series events go on sale Monday, August 28 @ Noon.

HUNTINGTON, WV- The wait is over! Individual tickets to all 2017-2018 Marshall Artists Series events will go on sale to the public on Monday, August 28th at noon. The series promises to be memorable with exhilarating, award winning performances. The electrifying schedule includes names such as Stephen Stills & Judy Collins, Five For Fighting, Leslie Jones, and Kinky Boots to name just a few. Get your tickets now!

“Our 2017 – 2018 lineup is a music lover’s dream,” says Penny Watkins, Executive Director for the Marshall Artists Series. “We have rock, folk, jazz, swing, country, bluegrass and more, rolled into one incredible musical journey. From folk legends Stephen Stills and Judy Collins to singer-songwriters, Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt in an acoustic evening, to pop hitmaker Five For Fighting performing along with a string quartet. Hip bluegrass innovators Yonder Mountain String Band will break the boundaries of what the word "bluegrass" means. We have the best of Broadway musicals including “Kinky Boots”, “Chicago,” “A Night with Janis Joplin” and the new Broadway hit based on the history of the beloved hymn, "Amazing Grace.” The State Ballet Theater of Russia makes a much-anticipated return visit with the beloved ballet, “Sleeping Beauty.” Additionally, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage will bring the Peanuts gang to life just in time for the holidays. Plus, country music’s Maren Morris brings her “Hero” Tour to Huntington.”

Presented by Marshall University Student Activities, Leslie Jones kicks off the season with a special comedy event on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at 7:30 pm. Jones starred in Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters all-female reboot, opposite Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon- the film was released in theatres worldwide last summer. In 2014, Jones was hired by SNL as a writer and quickly gained popularity after a memorable on-air appearance during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment. Jones officially joined the cast for the 40th season and will be returning for her second season. Jones’ film credits include Chris Rock’s Top 5 and Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck. She voiced an animated character in the studio feature Sing, for Illumination Entertainment. Jones also joined Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, and Whoopi Goldberg in an epic 2016 Oscars sketch, reimagining an Oscars montage starring black actors. Leslie Jones is also sponsored by Intercultural Affairs at Marshall University. Ticket prices are $64.11/ $42.28

The Fall International Film Festival will take place over 4 days - September 21 – 24, 2017, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include Frantz (France/Germany), Atomic Homefront (USA), Their Finest (UK), The Salesman (Iran), Land of Mine (Denmark), and Fire at Sea (Italy). The festival is sponsored by Cabell Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau. Tickets are $10 per film.

Presented by St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG, Singer Songwriters Stephen Stills and Judy Collins will bring their classic songs to Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday, October 2, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. Fifty years ago, the two began a turbulent relationship that inspired Stills to write "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," which was recorded for the debut album of Crosby, Stills, and Nash. While taking the stage together for the first time on this tour, Stills and Collins will play songs from their celebrated catalogues, debut songs from their upcoming album and share stories of their lives in music. In addition to his success in Crosby, Stills, and Nash, Stills is known for his tenure in Buffalo Springfield, writing songs like "For What's It's Worth" as well as his solo career, which has yielded hits like “Love The One You’re With.” Collins, known for fusing folk, rock, classical music and jazz, received a Grammy nomination in 2017 for her album “Silver Skies Blue.” She also won a Grammy for Best Folk Performance in 1969. The opening act will be Kreg Viesselman. This performance is also sponsored by Farrell White and Legg and the Chirico Family. Ticket prices are $97.87/$76.04/$54.21.

Rising country artist Maren Morris brings her Hero Tour to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 8 p.m. at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. CMA New Artist of the Year winner, Maren Morris, whose music bridges the gap between country, classic rock, and hip-hop-influenced pop, has enjoyed success both as a songwriter and as a performer. She has written songs for artists including Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson. One song she couldn’t see anyone other than herself performing – “My Church,” a song about the close connection between music and driving became a viral hit for Morris, generating over 2.5 million streams in just over a month. Her album “Hero” hit number one on the charts and she was nominated for several Grammy Awards this year. Ticket prices are $28.50/$23.50.

The spectacular Broadway musical Kinky Boots sashays its way to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 7:30 PM. Kinky Boots is Broadway's huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. This performance is sponsored by Jeff and Amber Biederman. Ticket prices are $97.87 /$81.50 / $70.58 / $64.04.

Presented by Marshall University Student Activities, the hilarious comedian John Mulaney brings his new tour - Kid Gorgeous - to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017, at 7:30 PM. Emmy Award® winning writer and comedian, John Mulaney began writing at “Saturday Night Live” in 2008 where he appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent and co-created characters such as “Stefon” with Bill Hader. He most recently starred in the Broadway hit, “Oh, Hello on Broadway” alongside Nick Kroll. He began his career in New York’s East Village and has since toured around the world. He currently writes for IFC’s “Documentary Now” and for Netflix’s “Big Mouth” on which he voices the character of Andrew. John Mulaney Kid Gorgeous is also sponsored by Steptoe & Johnson, First State Bank, Capital Venture Group, Dutch Miller Kia, and Kevin and Rebecca Craig. Ticket prices are $65.13 / $43.30.

Brickstreet Insurance presents, veteran singer/songwriters, Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, as they join forces for an acoustic evening of amazing music on Monday, November 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Grammy® Award-winning singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett is one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. He has broadened the definition of American music, fusing elements of swing, country, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a manner that defies convention. John Hiatt is a talented singer and guitarist best known for his prolific songwriting. With 11 Grammy® nominations and 24 albums to his name, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and won the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. The pair’s performance is also sponsored by City National Bank, Radiology Inc., ZMM Architects, Ransbottom Law Office, and Hilliard Lyons. Ticket prices are $97.87 / $76.04 / $65.13.

You are invited to share A Night With Janis Joplin and her musical influences in this hit Broadway musical at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. A Night with Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone, and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock ’n’ roll’s greatest legends. Fueled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby,” and “Summertime,” a remarkable cast, and breakout performances, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the half-century of The Summer of Love. This performance is sponsored by North Star Anesthesia and Dr. and Mrs. Brian Ferguson. Ticket prices are $97.87 / $81.50 / $70.58 / $64.04.

Reynolds and Associates, American Babbitt Bearing, Prichard Electric, Chapman Printing, and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital present A Charlie Brown’s Christmas LIVE on stage, Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Watch the classic animated television special come to life in this faithful adaptation featuring all of your favorite characters including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the entire Peanuts gang. The Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schultz has warmed the hearts of millions since it first aired on television over fifty years ago. Discover the real meaning of Christmas in the musical edition of the classic animated television special that is fun for the whole family. This performance is also sponsored by Northwestern Mutual, Huntington Federal, and Marshall Orthopedics. Ticket prices are $68.40 / $54.21 / $43.30.

One of the world’s most beloved stories, Sleeping Beauty, is told through ballet at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at 7 pm. The State Ballet Theater of Russia’s full-scale production will feature 55 dancers, and is choreographed by Vladimir Vasiliev, former Principal Dancer with the Bolshoi Theater Ballet and “The Best Male Dancer of the 20th Century.” The State Ballet Theater of Russia was founded by legendary dancer and former Prima Ballerina of The Bolshoi Theater Ballet, Maya Plisetskaya, and is now under the direction of award-winning dancer and Moiseyev Dance Company soloist, Nikolay Anokhin. The State Ballet Theatre of Russia has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies by building an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and depth. This production is sponsored by The Earleen Heiner Agee and Robert W. Agee Fund of the Foundation for The Tri-State Community, Inc., Natural Resource Partners, Cabell County Commission, and Dr. Stephen Nicholas. Ticket prices are $91.32 / $76.04 / $65.13 / $54.21.

Two guitarists, a banjo player, a fiddle player, and a mandolin player make up the hip progressive bluegrass band Yonder Mountain String Band, presented by The Miller Investment Group at RBC Wealth Management. The band is headed to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 10th, 2018, at 7:30 PM. For nearly 18 years, Yonder Mountain String Band has redefined bluegrass music, expanding the traditional acoustic genre beyond its previously established boundaries by steadily pushing the envelope into the realms of rock n’ roll and improvisation. Yonder is a quintessential ensemble honing its craft night after night on the road, and the fans are there to experience it in real time. The result is music that doesn’t stand still, it’s always moving forward and breaking unprecedented ground. The band has followed a trail blazed by Bela Fleck, Leftover Salmon, and Sam Bush: namely, introducing a high-energy and modernistic form of bluegrass to a younger generation of thrill-seekers. Yonder Mountain String Band are also sponsored by David and Kim Robinson, Reger Funeral Home, Community Trust Bank, the Chirico Family, and Dr. Jeff and Mrs. Brooke Leaberry. Ticket prices are $70.58 / $48.76 / $37.84.

First Sentry Bank presents the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago, when it comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday, February 12, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations. CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. Whether you’re looking for your first Broadway musical, you’ve seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage, or you’ve seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers! Chicago is also sponsored by Dinsmore, Marshall Health, Dr. Christopher and Mrs. Tammy Hugh, and Intercultural Affairs at Marshall University. Ticket prices are $97.87 / $81.50 / $70.58 / $64.04.

Direct from the great white way, the new hit Amazing Grace - The Broadway Musical comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. A tale of romance, rebellion, and redemption, the show follows one man whose incredible journey ignited a historic wave of change that gave birth to the abolitionist movement. John Newton, a willful and musically talented young Englishman, faces a future as uncertain as the turning tide. AMAZING GRACE THE MUSICAL is an unforgettable musical saga that captures the spirit of history’s sweetest and most powerful sound: freedom This story of redemption featuring “Amazing Grace,“ the most celebrated hymn of all time, will inspire and uplift your spirit. This performance is sponsored by Farrell White and Legg, WV Lottery, WV Dept. of Education & the Arts - Office of the Secretary, The Touma Foundation, WV Higher Education Policy Commission, Chase Bank, Intercultural Affairs at Marshall University, and Marsha Slater Insurance. Ticket prices are $97.87 / $81.50 / $70.58 / $64.04.

Cabell Huntington Hospital presents acclaimed singer and songwriter John Ondrasik, best known by his stage name Five for Fighting, who will perform on piano along with a string quartet on Thursday, March 8th, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Ondrasik burst on the scene some 15 years ago with his GRAMMY® nominated hit ‘Superman (It’s Not Easy),’ and has been a mainstay on mainstream radio ever since. The aforementioned ‘Superman (It’s Not Easy) ’ went Platinum (as did the album), was number one on Adult Top 40, number two on Hot AC, and in the Top 40 Top 10. The mega-hit served as sort of an unofficial anthem following the 9/11 attacks on American soil. Ondrasik has sold over 2.5 million albums including 2004’s ‘Battle for Everything,’ which spawned the 2X platinum ‘100 Years,’ which continues to melt hearts, provide all ages with an instant case of nostalgia. Other hits have included ‘The Riddle,’ ‘World,’ ‘Chances’ and ‘What If.’ Ticket prices are $54.21 / $43.30 / $32.39.

Returning this year, The Rec Center at Marshall University presents The Banff Mountain Film Festival on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7 p.m. The Banff Mountain Film Festival is the most prestigious mountain festival in the world. Right after the festival, held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour starts to travel the globe with stops in about 450 communities and 40 countries. The 2017/2018 World Tour features an exhilarating and provocative collection of films that explore the mountain world, highlighting new landscapes and remote cultures, and exposes audiences to exciting adventures and adrenaline-packed sports. Tickets are $10.





The Spring International Film Festival will take place over 4 days - April 5 - 8, 2018, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include Summer, 1993 (Spain), Call Me By Your Name (Italy/France), Graduation (Romania), Things To Come (France), One Week and a Day (Israel), and After The Storm (Japan). The festival is sponsored by Cabell Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau. Tickets are $10 per film.

The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. Tickets may be ordered via telephone by calling our box office at (304) 696- 6656. Tickets can also be ordered using Ticketmaster.com. The Marshall Artists Series box office is located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Fifth Avenue across from Marshall University’s Student Center. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.