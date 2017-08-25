Huntington Council Sets Four Committee Meetings

The Solid Waste Management Committee meets at 5 p.m., Public Safety Committee at 5:15 p.m., Public Works Committee 5:30 p.m. and Finance Committee at 6 p.m.

Huntington City Council has scheduled four committee meetings. All meet in advance of the 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 council meeting.

Both the Public Safety and Finance Committee will access the contract ratified by Local 289 International Association of Firefighters, which increases minimum staffing levels to 23 firefighters in 2017 and 24 firefighters in 2018."The increase "places Engine 1 back in service daily," said Ray Canafax president of the local.

"Other than the minimum staffing changes , it is the same offer as we just voted down. 2% raises each of the two years. Health insurance is what was implemented. We don't represent our retirees so there is no impact on them," Canafax told HNN.

The NFPA standard (which is not law), however, is 36 on duty firefighters.

Agendas for each meeting are:

SOLID WASTE

A meeting of the Public Safety Committee has been scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2017. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the following proposed item:

· A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY’S SANITATION/TRASH DIVISION WITH ONE (1) 25 CUBIC YARD, REAR LOAD, PACKER TRUCK

PUBLIC SAFETY

A meeting of the Public Safety Committee has been scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on Monday following the Solid Waste Management Committee, August 28, 2017. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the following proposed items:

· ARTICLE 1739 – UNSAFE BUILDINGS

· COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT – IAFF, 289

PUBLIC WORKS

A meeting of the Public Works Committee has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. following the Public Safety Committee meeting on Monday, August 28, 2017. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the following proposed item:

· A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY’S PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WITH (1) 14 FT. HYDRAULIC FLAIL MOWER ARM

ADMIN & FINANCE

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Monday, August 28, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. following the Public Works Committee Meeting. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

· AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS OF WEST VIRGNIA REGARDING CASE MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR THE WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT AND ADDICTION RECOVERY (W.E.A.R.) PROGRAM

· A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH THE HUNTINGTON PROFESSIONAL FIRE FIGHTERS ASSOCIATION, IAFF LOCAL 289



