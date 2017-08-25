Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- WV Executive Announces Leaders of WV
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Huntington Council Agenda Announced
- Beckley area physician sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for oxycodone crime
- State higher ed official nationally recognized for service to student veterans
- UPDATED: Goal Exceeded! for Power Chair
Pilot Club Hosts Antiqque Show Aug. 25-Aug. 27
Friday, August 25, 2017 - 02:53 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
It will be held August 25 (6:30 pm – 9 pm), August 26 (10 am – 6 pm), and August 27 (11 am – 4 pm) at the Big Sandy Superstore Conference Center, 3rd Avenue & 8th Street, Huntington, WV.
Tickets are $6 at the door (good for all 3 days). For more information or advance tickets at $5, call 304 633 9592.