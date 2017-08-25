BREAKING... 2017 OD's Surpass 2016

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, August 25, 2017 - 07:27 Updated 7 hours ago

Cabell County has reported 1,250 overdoses as of Thursday, Aug 24, according to statistics released by Gordon Merry, EMS Director, to the Herald Dispatch. At this time last year there were 1,217 overdoses. According to the HD story,  Cabell County will reach about 1930 OD's , if the present 5.3 per day rate continues.

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus