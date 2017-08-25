Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- WV Executive Announces Leaders of WV
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- State higher ed official nationally recognized for service to student veterans
- Huntington Council Agenda Announced
- Beckley area physician sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for oxycodone crime
- Huntington's Bunny Bombshell Judging Morgantown Pop Con Cosplay Contests
A Chilling "Wind River" Joins "All Saint's," "Leap" and "Good Time"
GOOD TIME: After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City's underworld in an increasingly desperate—and dangerous—attempt to get his brother out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Constantine finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance.
Entertainment Weekly has awarded Pattinson the "best performance of his career" as he turns "downright rabid" as he "bursts into the frame." It's been labeled "one of the funniest and most inventive movies of the year" containing "trembling anxiety" , "tense," and "impressive" scenes.
ALL SAINT'S : Based on the inspiring true story of a salesman-turned-pastor, the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. An early review by Variety crowned it a "well crafted" faith film which grabs your heartstrings "almost saccharine free."
Mainstreamers are:
BIRTH OF THE DRAGON: Set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco, BIRTH OF THE DRAGON is a modern take on the classic movies that Bruce Lee was known for. It takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man - a battle that gave birth to a legend.
LEAP: Paris, 1884. An orphaned girl arrives in Paris from Brittany. Félicie Milliner is 11 and has no money but one big, passionate dream: to become a dancer. With nothing left to lose, Félicie takes a big risk: she 'borrows' a spoiled brats identity and enters the Opera Ballet School. But how long can she be someone else? Mentored by the tough and mysterious cleaner, Odette , Félicie learns that talent is not enough - it takes hard work to be better than her ruthless, conniving fellow students. That and friendship. Felicie's inventive, exhausting and charismatic best friend Victor also has a dream: becoming a famous inventor. Together, they both encourage each other to reach for the stars.
HOLD OVERS
Hitman's Bodyguard and Logan Lucky both boast popular stars Ryan Reynolds/Samuel L. Jackson (Hitman's Bodyguard) and Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig (Logan Lucky) bring action comedies to the forefront. Hitman hopes to gain strong male and female appeal, while the favorably reviewed Logan Lucky strives for a Southern NASCAR flavor and Mountain State twist.
Director Steven Soderbergh and first time writer Rebecca Blunt has invented a redneck "Oceans 11." His "accidental" career bank vault blowing criminals have West Virginia (or do you prefer Mountain Dew and Hostess Pie traits) roots. An early review said, "it's the sort of breezy, unpretentious, just-for-fun film that scarcely exists anymore, one almost anyone could enjoy."
This has been called a " goofy county fried heist" akin to "Smokey and the Bandit" (this week's Flashback favorite) and "Cannonball Run." (Although the characters have WV roots , the filming occurred in North Carolina and Georgia).
AND DON'T MISS THIS MADE IN WV FILM:
Brie ("Trainwreck," "Kong Skull Island") Larson stars with Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts star in an inspirational story of unconditional love, portions of which were shot in Mingo County , WV in 2016. Jeannette Walls's best-selling memoir recalls the life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms,which eventually took her to a post at MSNBC.
Vic Nystrom Stadium in Welch, WV near Welch High School was attended by Walls. Local extras participated in a scene where Welch plays Riverview on the field.
Marquee Cinemas this week added a Facebook page for its Pullman Square Cinema 16. You can like it by clicking: https://www.facebook.com/MarqueeCinemasPullmanSquare
NEW THIS WEEK (WIDE)
August 25, Birth of a Dragon; Leap; Wind River (LTD); All Saint's (LTD); Good Time (Pullman ONLY)
FLASHBACK: Airplane (Aug. 27 & 30)
The hit comedy that spoofed every disaster movie cliché. The fate of an imperiled airliner depends on Ted Striker (Robert Hays), a nervous former pilot with a “drinking problem.” Ex-girlfriend Elaine (Julie Hagerty) is the flight attendant. (“There’s no reason to become alarmed… by the way, is there anyone on board who knows how to fly a plane?”) Gave Leslie Nielsen a whole new career as a comedic actor. (“And don’t call my Shirley.”) Rated PG
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
https://www.facebook.com/MarqueeCinemasPullmanSquare
FLASHBACK AUGUST 27 & 30, "Airplane", 3:30 & 7 p.m.
FLASHBACK SEPTEMBER 3 & 6, "Unforgiven," 3:30 & 7 p.m.
FRIDAY AUG 25
Trailer ▶
All Saints (PG)Drama
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, Patrick Johnson
DIRECTOR
Steve Gomer
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Birth of the Dragon (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Billy Magnussen, Yu Xia, Philip Ng, Jinging Qu
DIRECTOR
George Nolfi
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Leap! (Ballerina) (PG)Animation
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen
DIRECTOR
Eric Summer, Éric Warin
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung
DIRECTOR
Patrick Hughes
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Logan Lucky (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank
DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Annabelle: Creation (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard
DIRECTOR
David Sandberg
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
The Glass Castle (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 7 min.
CAST
Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson
DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Good Time (R)Drama
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Robert Pattinson, Marcos A. Gonzalez, Souleymane Sy Savane, Cliff Moylan
DIRECTOR
Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)Animation
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl
DIRECTOR
Peter Lepeniotis
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM
Trailer ▶
The Dark Tower (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim
DIRECTOR
Nikolaj Arcel
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM7:20PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Kidnap (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Chris McGinn, Lew Temple
DIRECTOR
Luis Prieto
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM3:25PM6:05PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Wind River (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Martin Sensmeier, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal, Jeremy Renner
DIRECTOR
Taylor Sheridan
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
The Emoji Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, Sofía Vergara, Patrick Stewart
DIRECTOR
Anthony Leondis
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:35PM6:55PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Dunkirk (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:10PM6:25PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
Girls Trip (R)Comedy
2 hr. 2 min.
CAST
Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish
DIRECTOR
Malcolm D. Lee
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Despicable Me 3 (PG)Animation
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove
DIRECTOR
Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin
More Information ► 2D 1:05PM3:45PM
Trailer ▶
Baby Driver (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal
DIRECTOR
Edgar Wright
More Information ► 2D 6:10PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder Woman (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright
DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins
More Information ► 2D 2:30PM6:00PM9:10PM
AIRPLANE (PG)
Wed: 3:30 7:00
CHARLESTON, WV
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGEFLASHBACK SERIES:
FLASHBACK: Wed. Aug 23 , Smokey and the Bandit, 3:30 & 7 p.m. FLASHBACK: Sun. Aug 27 & Wed. Aug. 30, Airplane
STARTS FRI AUG 25Trailer ▶
All Saints (PG)Drama
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, Patrick Johnson
DIRECTOR
Steve Gomer
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Leap! (Ballerina) (PG)Animation
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen
DIRECTOR
Eric Summer, Éric Warin
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung
DIRECTOR
Patrick Hughes
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Logan Lucky (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank
DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Annabelle: Creation (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard
DIRECTOR
David Sandberg
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
The Glass Castle (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 7 min.
CAST
Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson
DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)Animation
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl
DIRECTOR
Peter Lepeniotis
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Wind River (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Martin Sensmeier, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal, Jeremy Renner
DIRECTOR
Taylor Sheridan
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM3:00PM6:15PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
The Emoji Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, Sofía Vergara, Patrick Stewart
DIRECTOR
Anthony Leondis
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM
Trailer ▶
Dunkirk (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 13 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jon Favreau
DIRECTOR
Jon Watts
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Despicable Me 3 (PG)Animation
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove
DIRECTOR
Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM
Trailer ▶
Baby Driver (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal
DIRECTOR
Edgar Wright
More Information ► 2D 6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder Woman (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright
DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins
More Information ► 2D 6:00PM9:10PM
CHARLESTON, WV
PARK PLACE STADIUM CINEMAS
Starts AUG 25
Birth of the Dragon 12:30-3:00-5:30-7:45-9:55
Leap 12:35-3:10-5:20-7:35-9:45
Hitman's Bodyguard 12:50-3:50-6:50-9:40
Logan Lucky 12:55-3:55-6:55-9:45
Annabelle Creation 12:50-3:50-6:50-9:40
Nut Job 2 12:05-2:25-4:50
Dark Tower 12:25-2:55-5:25-7:45-9:55
Kidnap 12:30-3:00-5:10-7:30-9:50
Wind River 12:55-3:55-6:55-9:50
EMOJ 12:05-2:35-5:05-7:25
Dunkirk 7:15-9:40
Spiderman Homecoming 12:00-3:00-6:50-9:50
Baby Driver 9:45