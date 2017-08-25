A Chilling "Wind River" Joins "All Saint's," "Leap" and "Good Time"

WIND RIVER: A chilling, somber, and graceful thriller that follows a rookie Sherlock in the snow (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death. Described as a "tidy whodunit" containing "relentless forward motion," some viewers praise "Wind River" as blowing all away on the edge of their seats.

Film diversity widens this weekend as three go mainstream wide and three dramas --- "Wind River" , "Good Time," and "All Saint's" come to select cinemas.

GOOD TIME: After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City's underworld in an increasingly desperate—and dangerous—attempt to get his brother out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Constantine finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance.

Entertainment Weekly has awarded Pattinson the "best performance of his career" as he turns "downright rabid" as he "bursts into the frame." It's been labeled "one of the funniest and most inventive movies of the year" containing "trembling anxiety" , "tense," and "impressive" scenes.

ALL SAINT'S : Based on the inspiring true story of a salesman-turned-pastor, the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. An early review by Variety crowned it a "well crafted" faith film which grabs your heartstrings "almost saccharine free."

Mainstreamers are:

BIRTH OF THE DRAGON: Set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco, BIRTH OF THE DRAGON is a modern take on the classic movies that Bruce Lee was known for. It takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man - a battle that gave birth to a legend.

LEAP: Paris, 1884. An orphaned girl arrives in Paris from Brittany. Félicie Milliner is 11 and has no money but one big, passionate dream: to become a dancer. With nothing left to lose, Félicie takes a big risk: she 'borrows' a spoiled brats identity and enters the Opera Ballet School. But how long can she be someone else? Mentored by the tough and mysterious cleaner, Odette , Félicie learns that talent is not enough - it takes hard work to be better than her ruthless, conniving fellow students. That and friendship. Felicie's inventive, exhausting and charismatic best friend Victor also has a dream: becoming a famous inventor. Together, they both encourage each other to reach for the stars.

HOLD OVERS

Hitman's Bodyguard and Logan Lucky both boast popular stars Ryan Reynolds/Samuel L. Jackson (Hitman's Bodyguard) and Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig (Logan Lucky) bring action comedies to the forefront. Hitman hopes to gain strong male and female appeal, while the favorably reviewed Logan Lucky strives for a Southern NASCAR flavor and Mountain State twist.

Director Steven Soderbergh and first time writer Rebecca Blunt has invented a redneck "Oceans 11." His "accidental" career bank vault blowing criminals have West Virginia (or do you prefer Mountain Dew and Hostess Pie traits) roots. An early review said, "it's the sort of breezy, unpretentious, just-for-fun film that scarcely exists anymore, one almost anyone could enjoy."

This has been called a " goofy county fried heist" akin to "Smokey and the Bandit" (this week's Flashback favorite) and "Cannonball Run." (Although the characters have WV roots , the filming occurred in North Carolina and Georgia).

AND DON'T MISS THIS MADE IN WV FILM:

Brie ("Trainwreck," "Kong Skull Island") Larson stars with Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts star in an inspirational story of unconditional love, portions of which were shot in Mingo County , WV in 2016. Jeannette Walls's best-selling memoir recalls the life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms,which eventually took her to a post at MSNBC.

Vic Nystrom Stadium in Welch, WV near Welch High School was attended by Walls. Local extras participated in a scene where Welch plays Riverview on the field.

NEW THIS WEEK (WIDE)

August 25, Birth of a Dragon; Leap; Wind River (LTD); All Saint's (LTD); Good Time (Pullman ONLY)

FLASHBACK: Airplane (Aug. 27 & 30)

The hit comedy that spoofed every disaster movie cliché. The fate of an imperiled airliner depends on Ted Striker (Robert Hays), a nervous former pilot with a “drinking problem.” Ex-girlfriend Elaine (Julie Hagerty) is the flight attendant. (“There’s no reason to become alarmed… by the way, is there anyone on board who knows how to fly a plane?”) Gave Leslie Nielsen a whole new career as a comedic actor. (“And don’t call my Shirley.”) Rated PG

FLASHBACK AUGUST 27 & 30, "Airplane", 3:30 & 7 p.m.

FLASHBACK SEPTEMBER 3 & 6, "Unforgiven," 3:30 & 7 p.m.











Drama1 hr. 48 min.Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, Patrick JohnsonSteve GomerAction/Adventure1 hr. 31 min.Billy Magnussen, Yu Xia, Philip Ng, Jinging QuGeorge NolfiAnimation1 hr. 29 min.Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae JepsenEric Summer, Éric WarinAction/Adventure1 hr. 58 min.Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie YungPatrick HughesComedy1 hr. 59 min.Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary SwankSteven SoderberghSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 49 min.Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne CoulthardDavid SandbergDrama2 hr. 7 min.Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody HarrelsonDestin Daniel CrettonDrama1 hr. 40 min.Robert Pattinson, Marcos A. Gonzalez, Souleymane Sy Savane, Cliff MoylanBen Safdie, Joshua SafdieAnimation1 hr. 26 min.Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine HeiglPeter LepeniotisAction/Adventure1 hr. 34 min.Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia KimNikolaj ArcelAction/Adventure1 hr. 34 min.Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Chris McGinn, Lew TempleLuis PrietoSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 50 min.Martin Sensmeier, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal, Jeremy RennerTaylor SheridanAnimation1 hr. 31 min.Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, Sofía Vergara, Patrick StewartAnthony LeondisAction/Adventure1 hr. 47 min.Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian MurphyChristopher NolanComedy2 hr. 2 min.Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany HaddishMalcolm D. LeeAnimation1 hr. 30 min.Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Steve Carell, Miranda CosgroveKyle Balda, Pierre CoffinAction/Adventure1 hr. 53 min.Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon BernthalEdgar WrightAction/Adventure2 hr. 21 min.Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin WrightPatty Jenkins

FLASHBACK: Wed. Aug 23 , Smokey and the Bandit, 3:30 & 7 p.m. FLASHBACK: Sun. Aug 27 & Wed. Aug. 30, Airplane

STARTS FRI AUG 25

Drama1 hr. 48 min.Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, Patrick JohnsonSteve GomerAnimation1 hr. 29 min.Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae JepsenEric Summer, Éric WarinAction/Adventure1 hr. 58 min.Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie YungPatrick HughesComedy1 hr. 59 min.Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary SwankSteven SoderberghSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 49 min.Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne CoulthardDavid SandbergDrama2 hr. 7 min.Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody HarrelsonDestin Daniel CrettonAnimation1 hr. 26 min.Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine HeiglPeter LepeniotisSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 50 min.Martin Sensmeier, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal, Jeremy RennerTaylor SheridanAnimation1 hr. 31 min.Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, Sofía Vergara, Patrick StewartAnthony LeondisAction/Adventure1 hr. 47 min.Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian MurphyChristopher NolanAction/Adventure2 hr. 13 min.Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jon FavreauJon WattsAnimation1 hr. 30 min.Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Steve Carell, Miranda CosgroveKyle Balda, Pierre CoffinAction/Adventure1 hr. 53 min.Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon BernthalEdgar WrightAction/Adventure2 hr. 21 min.Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin WrightPatty Jenkins









