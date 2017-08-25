A Chilling "Wind River" Joins "All Saint's," "Leap" and "Good Time"

 Friday, August 25, 2017 - 04:57 Updated 8 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Film diversity widens this weekend as three go mainstream wide and three dramas --- "Wind River" , "Good Time,"  and "All Saint's" come to select cinemas.

The specially films promise thrills and a jolt:

WIND RIVER: A  chilling, somber, and graceful  thriller that follows a rookie Sherlock in the snow (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death. Described as a "tidy whodunit" containing "relentless forward motion," some viewers praise "Wind River" as blowing all away on the edge of their seats.  

GOOD TIME: After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City's underworld in an increasingly desperate—and dangerous—attempt to get his brother out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Constantine finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance.

Entertainment Weekly has awarded Pattinson the "best performance of his career"  as he turns "downright rabid" as he  "bursts into the frame."  It's been labeled "one of the funniest and most inventive movies of the year" containing "trembling anxiety" , "tense," and "impressive" scenes.

ALL SAINT'S : Based on the inspiring true story of a salesman-turned-pastor, the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. An early review by Variety crowned it a "well crafted" faith film which grabs your heartstrings "almost saccharine free."

Mainstreamers are:

BIRTH OF THE DRAGON: Set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco, BIRTH OF THE DRAGON is a modern take on the classic movies that Bruce Lee was known for. It takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man - a battle that gave birth to a legend.

LEAP: Paris, 1884. An orphaned girl arrives in Paris from Brittany. Félicie Milliner is 11 and has no money but one big, passionate dream: to become a dancer. With nothing left to lose, Félicie takes a big risk: she 'borrows' a spoiled brats identity and enters the Opera Ballet School. But how long can she be someone else? Mentored by the tough and mysterious cleaner, Odette , Félicie learns that talent is not enough - it takes hard work to be better than her ruthless, conniving fellow students. That and friendship. Felicie's inventive, exhausting and charismatic best friend Victor also has a dream: becoming a famous inventor. Together, they both encourage each other to reach for the stars.

HOLD OVERS

Hitman's Bodyguard and Logan Lucky both boast popular stars Ryan Reynolds/Samuel L. Jackson (Hitman's Bodyguard) and Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig (Logan Lucky) bring action comedies to the forefront. Hitman hopes to gain strong male and female appeal, while the favorably reviewed Logan Lucky strives for a Southern NASCAR flavor and Mountain State twist. 

Director Steven Soderbergh and first time writer Rebecca Blunt has invented a redneck "Oceans 11." His "accidental" career bank vault blowing  criminals  have West Virginia (or do you prefer Mountain Dew and Hostess Pie traits)  roots. An early review said, "it's the sort of breezy, unpretentious, just-for-fun film that scarcely exists anymore, one almost anyone could enjoy."

This has been called a " goofy county fried heist" akin to "Smokey and the Bandit" (this week's Flashback favorite) and "Cannonball Run."  (Although the characters have WV roots , the filming occurred in North Carolina and Georgia). 

AND DON'T MISS THIS MADE IN WV FILM:

Brie ("Trainwreck," "Kong Skull Island") Larson stars with Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts star in an inspirational story of unconditional love, portions of which were shot in Mingo County , WV in 2016. Jeannette Walls's best-selling memoir recalls the  life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms,which eventually took her to a post at MSNBC.

Vic Nystrom Stadium in Welch, WV near Welch High School was attended by Walls. Local extras participated in a scene where Welch plays Riverview on the field.

Marquee Cinemas this week added a Facebook page for its Pullman Square Cinema 16. You can  like it by clicking: https://www.facebook.com/MarqueeCinemasPullmanSquare

 

NEW THIS WEEK (WIDE)

August 25,  Birth of a Dragon; Leap; Wind River (LTD); All Saint's (LTD); Good Time (Pullman ONLY)

FLASHBACK: Airplane  (Aug. 27 & 30)

The hit comedy that spoofed every disaster movie cliché. The fate of an imperiled airliner depends on Ted Striker (Robert Hays), a nervous former pilot with a “drinking problem.” Ex-girlfriend Elaine (Julie Hagerty) is the flight attendant. (“There’s no reason to become alarmed… by the way, is there anyone on board who knows how to fly a plane?”) Gave Leslie Nielsen a whole new career as a comedic actor. (“And don’t call my Shirley.”)  Rated PG

HUNTINGTON


MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

https://www.facebook.com/MarqueeCinemasPullmanSquare



 

FLASHBACK AUGUST 27 & 30, "Airplane", 3:30 & 7 p.m.

FLASHBACK SEPTEMBER 3 & 6, "Unforgiven," 3:30 & 7 p.m.


 



 FRIDAY AUG 25
Trailer ▶

All Saints (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, Patrick Johnson

DIRECTOR
Steve Gomer

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

Birth of the Dragon (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Billy Magnussen, Yu Xia, Philip Ng, Jinging Qu

DIRECTOR
George Nolfi

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Leap! (Ballerina) (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen

DIRECTOR
Eric Summer, Éric Warin

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

The Hitman's Bodyguard (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung

DIRECTOR
Patrick Hughes

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Logan Lucky (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank

DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Annabelle: Creation (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Anne Coulthard

DIRECTOR
David Sandberg

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

The Glass Castle (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 7 min.

CAST
Brie Larson, Iain Armitage, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson

DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Good Time (R)

Drama
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Robert Pattinson, Marcos A. Gonzalez, Souleymane Sy Savane, Cliff Moylan

DIRECTOR
Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl

DIRECTOR
Peter Lepeniotis

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM


Trailer ▶

The Dark Tower (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim

DIRECTOR
Nikolaj Arcel

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM7:20PM9:55PM

Trailer ▶

Kidnap (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Chris McGinn, Lew Temple

DIRECTOR
Luis Prieto

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM3:25PM6:05PM8:50PM

Trailer ▶

Wind River (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Martin Sensmeier, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal, Jeremy Renner

DIRECTOR
Taylor Sheridan

More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

The Emoji Movie (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Anna Faris, T.J. Miller, Sofía Vergara, Patrick Stewart

DIRECTOR
Anthony Leondis

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:35PM6:55PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Dunkirk (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy

DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:10PM6:25PM9:05PM

Trailer ▶

Girls Trip (R)

Comedy
2 hr. 2 min.

CAST
Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish

DIRECTOR
Malcolm D. Lee

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Despicable Me 3 (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove

DIRECTOR
Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin

More Information ► 2D 1:05PM3:45PM

Trailer ▶

Baby Driver (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal

DIRECTOR
Edgar Wright

More Information ► 2D 6:10PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Wonder Woman (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.

CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright

DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins

More Information ► 2D 2:30PM6:00PM9:10PM



AIRPLANE (PG)

 Wed:  3:30  7:00


 CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

FLASHBACK SERIES:






FLASHBACK: Wed. Aug   23 , Smokey and the Bandit, 3:30 & 7 p.m. FLASHBACK:  Sun. Aug 27 & Wed. Aug. 30, Airplane    

 

STARTS FRI AUG 25

Trailer ▶

CHARLESTON, WV

PARK PLACE STADIUM CINEMAS

Starts  AUG 25

Birth of the Dragon 12:30-3:00-5:30-7:45-9:55

Leap 12:35-3:10-5:20-7:35-9:45

Hitman's Bodyguard 12:50-3:50-6:50-9:40

Logan Lucky 12:55-3:55-6:55-9:45

Annabelle Creation  12:50-3:50-6:50-9:40

Nut Job 2  12:05-2:25-4:50

Dark Tower 12:25-2:55-5:25-7:45-9:55

Kidnap  12:30-3:00-5:10-7:30-9:50

Wind River 12:55-3:55-6:55-9:50

EMOJ  12:05-2:35-5:05-7:25

Dunkirk 7:15-9:40

Spiderman Homecoming 12:00-3:00-6:50-9:50

Baby Driver 9:45


 

