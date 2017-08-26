Most read
MU School of Physical Therapy to offer free assessment and treatment for those with neck pain
The institute is the sanctioned provider of training and certification in the McKenzie Method® of Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy (MDT), which is a scientifically proven assessment process that will identify the best treatment solution for back, neck and extremity problems, according to Dr. James Dauber, board-certified orthopaedic clinical specialist and an assistant professor in the university’s School of Physical Therapy.
“Through this course, we hope to provide educational opportunities for our students, but we also want to offer up this amazing opportunity for our community members who may be experiencing neck or upper back pain that has not resolved itself,” Dauber said. “We want to encourage everyone to take advantage of this free assessment and treatment performed by a member of the international faculty at the McKenzie Institute.”
Individuals in the community who experience these issues and who wish to participate in the course are encouraged to reserve their spot by contacting Dauber at 304-696-5609 or james.dauber@marshall.edu. Participants should expect their free assessment to take 60 minutes.Learn more about activities in the School of Physical Therapy by visiting www.marshall.edu/physical-therap