Huntington Parking Violations Now Payable online
To pay online or learn about other methods of payment, click on the link below.
https://www.remit-online.com/3.0/custom/304001_start.aspx?id=304001
Ticket Payment Procedures in the City of Huntington
Police-issued moving citations (speeding, red light, inspection sticker, etc.)
Ticket Description: Uniform citation/summons
Payment Location: Jean Dean Public Safety Building, 675 10th St. (10th Street entrance)
Forms of Payment Accepted: cash/check/credit/debit
Police-issued criminal citations (DUI, public intoxication, etc.)
Ticket Description: Uniform citation/summons
Payment Location: Jean Dean Public Safety Building (10th Street entrance)
Forms of Payment Accepted: cash/check/credit/debit
Police-issued non-moving violations (expired license, handicap zones, etc.)
Ticket Description: Tan cardboard “summons,” starts with “88”
Payment Location: Room 20 at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. or pay online here
Forms of Payment Accepted: cash/check/credit/debit
Code enforcement issued citations (tall grass, weeds, junked vehicles, etc.)
Ticket Description: Pink citations
Payment Location: Jean Dean Public Safety Building (10th Street entrance)
Forms of Payment Accepted: cash/check/credit/debit
Municipal Parking Board issued parking meter, parking lot violations and boot fees
Ticket Description: Thermal paper in green, blue or bright pink
Payment Location: Municipal Parking Board Office, 701 3rd Ave. or pay online here
Forms of Payment Accepted: cash/check/credit/debit
For more information, call the Municipal Parking Board Office at 304.696.5909 or the Municipal Court Clerk's Office at 304.696.5920.