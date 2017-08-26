Huntington Parking Violations Now Payable online

 Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 02:22 Updated 19 min ago Edited from a Press Release

The Huntington Municipal Parking Board now accepts online payments for Parking Board-issued meter violations, parking lot violations and boot fees. Online payments are also now accepted for police-issued, non-moving violations such as having an expired registration or parking in a handicap zone.

To pay online or learn about other methods of payment, click on the link below.

https://www.remit-online.com/3.0/custom/304001_start.aspx?id=304001

 

Ticket Payment Procedures in the City of Huntington

Police-issued moving citations (speeding, red light, inspection sticker, etc.)
Ticket Description: Uniform citation/summons
Payment Location: Jean Dean Public Safety Building, 675 10th St. (10th Street entrance)
Forms of Payment Accepted: cash/check/credit/debit

Police-issued criminal citations (DUI, public intoxication, etc.)
Ticket Description: Uniform citation/summons
Payment Location: Jean Dean Public Safety Building (10th Street entrance)
Forms of Payment Accepted: cash/check/credit/debit

Police-issued non-moving violations (expired license, handicap zones, etc.)
Ticket Description: Tan cardboard “summons,” starts with “88”
Payment Location: Room 20 at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. or pay online here
Forms of Payment Accepted: cash/check/credit/debit

Code enforcement issued citations (tall grass, weeds, junked vehicles, etc.)
Ticket Description: Pink citations
Payment Location: Jean Dean Public Safety Building (10th Street entrance)
Forms of Payment Accepted: cash/check/credit/debit

Municipal Parking Board issued parking meter, parking lot violations and boot fees
Ticket Description: Thermal paper in green, blue or bright pink
Payment Location: Municipal Parking Board Office, 701 3rd Ave. or pay online here
Forms of Payment Accepted: cash/check/credit/debit

For more information, call the Municipal Parking Board Office at 304.696.5909 or the Municipal Court Clerk's Office at 304.696.5920.

