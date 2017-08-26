Sexual Assault Reported in Marshall Residence Hall

A female student reported on Friday afternoon that the assault took place in a residence hall.

A sexual assault occurred about 2 a.m. Friday , Aug. 25, according to a report issued by Marshall University in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.

According to the release, Marshall police are investigating and do not believe the community at large is at risk.

University officials explained in the release that it is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activities without affirmative consent from a partner, and noted that someone incapacitated due to alcohol or drugs cannot consent to sexual activity. Violation can lead to sanctions including expulsion.

Anyone who wants to report a sexual offense or other crime on campus should contact campus police at 304-696-4357 or the Huntington Police Department at 911 or 304-696-4470.