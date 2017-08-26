Sexual Assault Reported in Marshall Residence Hall

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 02:40 Updated 10 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

A sexual assault occurred about 2 a.m. Friday , Aug. 25, according to a report issued by Marshall University in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.

A female student  reported  on Friday afternoon that the assault took place in a residence hall.

According to the release, Marshall police are investigating and do not believe the community at large is at risk.

University officials explained in the release that it is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activities without affirmative consent from a partner, and noted that someone incapacitated due to alcohol or drugs cannot consent to sexual activity. Violation can lead to sanctions including expulsion.

Anyone who wants to report a sexual offense or other crime on campus should  contact campus police at 304-696-4357 or the Huntington Police Department at 911 or 304-696-4470.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus