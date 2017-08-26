Most read
Sexual Assault Reported in Marshall Residence Hall
Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 02:40 Updated 10 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
According to the release, Marshall police are investigating and do not believe the community at large is at risk.
University officials explained in the release that it is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activities without affirmative consent from a partner, and noted that someone incapacitated due to alcohol or drugs cannot consent to sexual activity. Violation can lead to sanctions including expulsion.
Anyone who wants to report a sexual offense or other crime on campus should contact campus police at 304-696-4357 or the Huntington Police Department at 911 or 304-696-4470.