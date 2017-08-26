West Virginia Center for Nursing awards $422,000 in scholarships to help nursing students earn a degree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Center for Nursing announced that 224 students will receive funds totaling $422,000 as part of the Nursing Scholarship Program. The program, which is administered by the West Virginia Center for Nursing in conjunction with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), helps licensed practical, registered, master’s and doctoral nursing students pursue their degrees.

“The Center for Nursing plays a crucial role in helping address our state’s need for healthcare providers,” Dr. Paul Hill, Chancellor of the HEPC, said. “This scholarship is an example of our efforts to directly align our higher education initiatives to support workforce development. I am so pleased that we are able to assist these students in fulfilling their dreams for pursuing a meaningful and in-demand career in West Virginia.”

The number of students receiving funds has increased exponentially from last August, when 76 students were presented with the award. Drema Pierson, (MSN, MBA, RN) Administrator for the Center for Nursing, attributed the increase to better promotion of the scholarship and the introduction of an online application that simplified and streamlined the application process.

In order to qualify for a scholarship, nursing students must be West Virginia residents and agree to fulfill a service obligation to work in West Virginia for each year they receive an award. To apply for a scholarship, students should visit wvcenterfornursing.org. The online application will reopen on April 15, 2018, and the deadline to apply for an award for the 2018-19 academic year will be June 1.

The West Virginia Legislature created the West Virginia Center for Nursing in 2004. In addition to supporting the Nursing Scholarship Program, the Center focuses on nursing workforce planning and development to help alleviate an ongoing shortage of nurses. The program is funded by a $10 fee paid during the yearly license renewal process completed by every licensed practical and registered nurse in the state.

For more information, visit www.wvcenterfornursing.org.

