Huntington's WTC Artifact Memorial Opens Sept. 11

After a year of hard work from dedicated people from NYC to Huntington, WV, the Huntington 9/11 Memorial is nearing completion. The unveiling and dedication will be during the annual Patriot's Day ceremony on September 11, 2017 at 6:00PM. The ceremony will take place at Springhill Cemetery, 1427 Norway Ave, Huntington, WV 25705 (home of the 9/11 Healing Field).

The Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation team has done a great job finalizing the memorial and on September 11, 2017, will unveil this powerful tribute.

Please make plans to join our community this Patriot's Day to remember the fallen and to pay respect to those who have served our country through military service and as first responders.

** Don't forget to visit the 9/11 Healing Field - it will be on display September 7-12. (See attached photo from last year.) **