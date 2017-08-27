Most read
Huntington's WTC Artifact Memorial Opens Sept. 11
Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 04:06 Edited from a Press Release
The Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation team has done a great job finalizing the memorial and on September 11, 2017, will unveil this powerful tribute.
Please make plans to join our community this Patriot's Day to remember the fallen and to pay respect to those who have served our country through military service and as first responders.
** Don't forget to visit the 9/11 Healing Field - it will be on display September 7-12. (See attached photo from last year.) **