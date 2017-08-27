Most read
- Sexual Assault Reported in Marshall Residence Hall
- W.Va. AG, 21 States Fight to Protect Second Amendment Rights
- 2017 OD's Surpass 2016 in Cabell County; Kentucky 2016 deaths set new high
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- OP-ED: A Cyber Terrorism Strategy in WV is Important to Safeguarding Election Systems and Voter Databases
- Tickets to all Marshall Artists Series events go on sale Monday, August 28 @ Noon. IMAGES
- West Virginia Center for Nursing awards $422,000 in scholarships to help nursing students earn a degree
Opioid Use Increases from Economic Decline, due to Unemployment, Mental Health Conditions
According to the working paper, Macroeconomic Conditions and Opioid Abuse, for every local 1% rise in unemployment, deaths increase nearly 4% and emergency room visit go up nearly 8%.
The International Business Times explains:
"When the unemployment rate in a county increases by one percentage point, the opioid-related death rate per 100,000 jumps by 0.19 (3.6 percent), while the opioid emergency department visit rate per 100,000 rose by 0.95 (7.0 percent), the paper said. The estimated impacts are larger when researchers use unemployment rates based by state, rather than counties."
Researchers Alex Hollingsworth, Christopher Ruhm, and Kosali Simon have utilized data from the 1999 to 2014 CDC Multiple Cause of Death files.
"Overall, we obtain strong evidence that opioid-related deaths and ED visits increase during times of economic weakness."
The article concludes:
"Factors that influence these results are loss of health insurance or of public funding for substance abuse treatment during times of economic weakness... notwithstanding the possible pathways just described, we suspect that the dominant factor linking macroeconomic conditions to adverse drug outcomes is that the fatal and near fatal abuse of opioids often (and increasingly over time) reflects a physical manifestation of mental health problems that have long been known to rise during periods of economic decline... With the increased availability of prescription opioids (and reductions in heroin prices), it seems likely that the consumption of these drugs rises when economic conditions worsen and that some of this increased use leads to adverse outcomes including ED visits or death."
http://www.ibtimes.com/us-opioid-use-linked-unemployment-researchers-say...
http://www.nber.org/aginghealth/2017no3/w23192.shtml