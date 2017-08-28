"Ring a Bell for Rosie" honors women in the workforce at Pullman Square Monday , Sept 4. @ 12:30 p.m. ijah Bumgarner, a filmmaker who has interviewed Rosies, will speak. A bell-ringing ceremony will start at 1 p.m.

Rosie's are the term for women who 70 years ago during World War II turned in their housewife skirts for factory uniforms and filled in for drafted males. Their impact on the workforce officially ended when the men came home, but they also symbolize "strong" women and helped open women's equality door from females working the same job as a man to women wearing pants.

Huntington has a permanent Rosie exhibit in the Pullman Plaza Hotel, the former Polan Industries , 2600 block of Park Avenue (Work Force WV) structure has become the first government building with a Rosie the Riveter name, and these women, for instance, also worked at Sylvania Plant (DMW Building) , and Adel Fasteners.