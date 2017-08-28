Most read
- W.Va. AG, 21 States Fight to Protect Second Amendment Rights
- Sexual Assault Reported in Marshall Residence Hall
- MU School of Physical Therapy to offer free assessment and treatment for those with neck pain
- As Hurricane Harvey Lashes Texas, Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Chaplains Deploy
- Opioid Use Increases from Economic Decline, due to Unemployment, Mental Health Conditions
- Council, Committees Meet on Busy Monday
- 2017 OD's Surpass 2016 in Cabell County; Kentucky 2016 deaths set new high
- Huntington's WTC Artifact Memorial Opens Sept. 11
- Rains, Catastrophe of 1,000 Years Hits Houston Dam to be Opened to Prevent Collapse Adding Feet to Flooded Areas
- A Dad’s Point-of-View: Men vs. Women: Work-Life Balance
Pullman Event Honors Rosie Riveter's Labor Day
Rosie's are the term for women who 70 years ago during World War II turned in their housewife skirts for factory uniforms and filled in for drafted males. Their impact on the workforce officially ended when the men came home, but they also symbolize "strong" women and helped open women's equality door from females working the same job as a man to women wearing pants.
Huntington has a permanent Rosie exhibit in the Pullman Plaza Hotel, the former Polan Industries , 2600 block of Park Avenue (Work Force WV) structure has become the first government building with a Rosie the Riveter name, and these women, for instance, also worked at Sylvania Plant (DMW Building) , and Adel Fasteners.