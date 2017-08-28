Most read
Rains, Catastrophe of 1,000 Years Hits Houston Dam to be Opened to Prevent Collapse Adding Feet to Flooded Areas
Monday, August 28, 2017 - 02:45 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
As the devastation continues questions have been asked:
Why wasn’t Houston evacuated? Why wasn’t there a mandatory evacuation order for the city? Who’s to blame? Those are questions people are starting to ask as horrific images circulated of the dire flooding in the city. People begged for help from rooftops, were photographed up to their waists in water in nursing homes, a man was rescued from a partially submerged truck, and families pleaded for rescue on social media.
CLICK HERE: http://heavy.com/news/2017/08/why-wasnt-houston-evacuated-mandatory-evac...
Pro Publica has asked a similar question: Why was not Houston ready for Hurricane Harvey?
https://projects.propublica.org/graphics/harvey
The story continues changing and developing.