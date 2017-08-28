Council, Committees Meet on Busy Monday

In addition, council's work begins at 5 p.m. with the first of four committee meetings --- the Solid Waste Committee, the Public Safety Committee (5:15 p.m.), Public Works Committee (5:30 p.m.), and Finance Committee at 6 p.m.

Huntington City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 in council chambers at City Hall where they will consider allocation of the $734,523.14 2016-2017 fiscal year surplus to a rainy day fund and first reading of an ordinance that would label certain rental tenants as a "nuisance."

At the work session last week Mayor Steve Williams announced surplus which came from belt tightening and neither fee or tax increases. The city in January laid off 24 employees including 17 in the police department, seven from the Huntington Fire Department, and cancelled its one million dollar Spring paving.

Council will consider a resolution placing the surplus in its reserve funds. The reserve funds include the $2.6 million dollar Rainy Day allocation, $1.5 million in cash reserves for workman's comp and insurance bonding requirements as the city is self insured.

The city holds $578,000 for closure of the Dietz Hollow Landfill which has been under a state order for closure as it does not have proper padding for its ground water contaminants. The landfill has monitors for leachate which is a liquid that passes through a landfill and has extracted dissolved and suspended matter from it. The seepage is treated then sent to the waste treatment plant for eventual disposal in the Ohio River.

The Public Safety and Finance Committee will discuss the recently ratified contract by Local 289 of the Huntington Professional Firefighters Association (IAFF). The HFD recently obtained a grant to assist with hiring back the seven rookies laid off.

NUISANCE TENANT

Council will discuss the proposed nuisance tenant ordinance which would after two strikes hold landlord's responsible for certain crimes by tenants. It has some similarity to the nuisance ordinance already on the books.

Under the proposal, tenants properties involved in two or more illegal incidents over a year face a fine unless the landlord evicts offending tenants. The ordinance is designed to target prostitution, illegal gambling, illegal possession of drugs, storage, delivery of or trafficking in controlled substances or other illegal activities that are punishable a minimum of one year in prison.

The police already notify landlords in person or by mail concerning tenants involved in illegal drug activity. Councilwoman Tina Brooks indicated that she will offer an amendment tonight requiring that the owner be told in person or by certified mail. This would prevent a surprise if a second violation occurs and the city demands that the tenant be evicted.

If not evicted, the landlord then faces a fine of between $100 and $500 for each day the nuisance is in place.



The Full agenda can be found at:

http://www.huntingtonnews.net/151192







