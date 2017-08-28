FIRST PEEK: "Wild River" Add Snowy Shivers to Lonely Dangerous Investigation

Bundle up becomes an excellent choice for "Wild River," which occurs high in the Wyoming mountains where a woman's body is found frozen and barefoot in the snow. Evidence points to physical and sexual assault.

From the opening windy, white snow piles and described sub-zero temps , director/screenwriter Taylor ("Hell and High Water") Sheridan keeps his viewers shivering from the hostile terrain, the investigative unknowns, and herculean demands which can require a 50 mile drive to go five miles.

By the time Jane arrives dressed for a city search, Cory and deputies have conveyed the freezing and treacherous obstacles of locating the apparent killer. The chill itself becomes an unnamed pivotal villain in the production.

Traveling solo is dangerous even if you can "take care of yourself." The territory has few nearby residences and miles of snow capped mountains filled with wildlife. It's also an Indian Reservation illustrating the lowly circumstances in which some Native Americans reside.

Olsen and Renner form a solid team, especially after conveying a kept secret which motivates his contribution. She's strong when it counts and a quick learner. They are particularly good watching each others back.

"Wild River" has crucial moments of terror, but it's not like a keg of T.N.T. exploding repeatedly. Slower pacing fails to impact interest, as the screenwriter beefs up character traits and soundly leads viewers across the shivering landscape.

When Remmer's scraping in snow shoes through the drifts , he's prepared yet vulnerable. No assistance in view. Weather and terrain a hazard. What's going through his mind? He must possess survival instincts and confidence in himself to emerge alive from his challenge in locations where a slip or a bullet and you're food for mountain lions or bears.