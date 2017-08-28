President Gilbert Statement regarding N3 opening at tech park

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert released this statement following today’s announcement that international sales and marketing firm N3 is opening a branch at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston.

“I was pleased to be at today’s announcement by N3 and the excitement was palpable. Hundreds of technology jobs will make a big impact in our region.

“One of my top priorities as the president of Marshall University is economic development. That’s one of the reasons I’m so enthusiastic about today’s news. We have already had conversations with N3 about helping them get these positions filled and are also in ongoing discussions about potential internships and co-op opportunities for Marshall students.

“I was proud that Marshall supplied the large N3 company logo on display today—printed with 3-D technology at our Robert C. Byrd Institute for Advanced Flexible Manufacturing. It’s just one example of the capabilities we have in workforce training and development.

“Marshall’s presence in the Kanawha Valley is growing rapidly. Undergraduate enrollment on our South Charleston campus is up 65 percent over last fall, and we are continuing the push to increase our numbers and our impact in the region. We are reaching out to area businesses to see how we can partner with them to help get and keep jobs here.

“We look forward to working with N3 to build their presence in West Virginia and to helping supply the workforce they need in the Mountain State.”